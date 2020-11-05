EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce the addition of its new occupancy level feature, to the growing suite of products within the Company’s Wanda IoT solution.



The new occupancy feature addresses concerns surrounding social distancing during the global COVID-19 pandemic by enabling facilities to provide customers with an accurate measurement of the number of people collected in a defined area, including restrooms.

The feature ties the Wanda tablet, an IoT device that measures cleaning activities and performance, with highly accurate people counting sensors. The Wanda tablet displays a message on its screen advising whether the area is at full capacity based on pre-established social distancing protocols.

“The new occupancy feature was designed for convenience and for safety reasons,” explains Visionstate CEO John Putters. “While many facilities have used static signage to publicize required occupancy levels, there is no way for the customer entering the room to know how many people are actually in that area, particularly as it pertains to public restrooms.”

Occupancy tracking is the most recent feature available within the growing Wanda solution. The technology already tracks foot traffic into restrooms, which provides facility managers with a much clearer understanding of cleaning requirements, especially when paired with other Wanda data such as public alerts, cleaning activities, resource use and frequency of cleaning, to name a few.

“Our technology is focused on ensuring efficiency in cleaning and meeting the new standards implemented as a consequence of the global pandemic,” Putters explains. “Our new feature not only helps ensure safe social distancing but demonstrates a proactive approach to customers who expect a higher level of attention to health standards.”

The Wanda suite of products includes Wanda tablets that are mounted outside restrooms or in public areas to collect cleaning data and measure customer satisfaction; WandaMOBILE, which tracks cleaning activities, resources and compliance with cleaning protocols throughout a facility; and Wanda QuickTouch, a battery-powered IoT button designed for public alerts and cleaning time stamps.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

