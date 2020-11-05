Nearly one in five girls in the U.S. have either left school early or missed school entirely because they do not have access to period products1.



QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help girls that do not have access to period products, Always has teamed up with Stop & Shop to donate 250,000 pads to Stop & Shop School Food Pantry partners in Boston, Fall River and Springfield, Mass., as well as several schools throughout Newark and Orange, New Jersey.

A recent study conducted by Always revealed that since the COVID-19 pandemic, one in three young people feel less confident because they’ve missed after school activities,2 and one out of three parents are worried about their ongoing ability to afford period products - an issue known as period poverty.3



“We’re so grateful for partners like Always who are addressing such a critical need among girls in our local communities,” said Jennifer Brogan, Director of Community Relations, Stop & Shop. “This donation will positively impact young women and help give them the comfort and confidence they deserve and ensure they don’t miss out on their education and extra-curricular activities.”

Launched in 2019, the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program aims to provide schools ranging from elementary to college level with access to healthy foods and other essentials to help students perform their best. The 250,000 pads will be distributed to the following Stop & Shop School Food Pantry partners:

Fall River Public Schools, Fall River, MA

Bunker Hill Community College, Boston, MA

Springfield Technical Community College, Springfield, MA



The pads will also be donated to schools and colleges in Newark and Orange, New Jersey. These schools benefit from a yearly grant Stop & Shop provides to the Community FoodBank of NJ in support of their school food pantry programs.

When girls do not have access to period products, not only do they not feel protected, but it also puts their confidence, dignity and education at risk. They are less likely to be able to participate in their education and other activities, and if they are, they are likely to feel distracted and unable to focus on reaching their full potential.

Always believes that every girl should have access to period protection. That is why since August 2018, the Always #EndPeriodPoverty program has donated more than 32 million period products to girls in the United States with help from Feeding America®, participating retailers, local organizations and people around the country. To learn more, visit www.always.com/endperiodpoverty.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer research and care. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA Company, employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

About Always

Always, the world's leader in menstrual protection, offers a wide range of pads, wipes and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences. For over 35 years, Always has been empowering millions of girls globally through puberty and confidence education, providing products to girls in need and tackling societal barriers to their confidence through the Always #LikeAGirl movement. Together, Always believes we can create a world where neither periods nor gender get in the way of young people reaching their full potential. Please visit www.always.com for more information.



Footnotes

1 SOURCE: The Always Confidence and Puberty Wave VI Study, Nov. 2017; based on females aged 16-24 years old.

2 SOURCE: Survey Monkey, May/June 2020: Quantitative survey, US n=1,022 young people ages 13-17yrs.

3 SOURCE: Glocalities, April-May 2020: Quantitative nationally representative survey of adults 18-70 yrs, n=449.

Contact:

Maria Fruci

maria.fruci@stopandshop.com