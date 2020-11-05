Portland, OR, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. forklift battery market generated $822.2 million in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $1.30 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Advent of fuel cells forklifts as an alternative to electric forklift and expanding warehouses spaces and the manufacturing industry drive the growth of the U.S. forklift battery market. However, high cost associated with Li-ion battery hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increase in penetration of green logistics is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (128 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7888

Covid-19 scenario:

Prolonged lockdown across various countries has resulted in a temporary ban on import-export and disrupted the supply chain.

Chine is the major manufacturer of forklift batteries. However, the troubled political relations between China and the U.S. has affected the demand-supply.

However, as the lockdown has lifted in some countries, the market is expected to get back on track with the production of electric vehicles.

The U.S. forklift battery market is segmented on the basis of type, capacity, and application. Based on type, the market is divided into lithium-ion, lead-acid, fuel cell, and others. The lead-acid battery segment dominated in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market. However, the lithium-ion battery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Industrial U.S. Forklift Battery Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7888?reqfor=covid

On the basis of capacity, the market is classified into 0-600 Ahr, 600-1200 Ahr, and above 1,200 Ahr. The 0-600 Ahr segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is categorized into warehouses, manufacturing, construction, retail & wholesale stores, and others. The warehouses segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.

The U.S. forklift battery market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Crown Equipment Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Enersys, Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Exide Technologies, Flux Power Holdings, Inc., Total SE, Bulldog Battery Corporation, OneCharge, and ForeverPure Corporation.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7888

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount):

Battery Technology Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027

Nuclear Battery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Portable Battery Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Battery Separator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

World Thin Film and Printed Battery Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/