ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectALL, a leading provider in value stream management, has been recognized by analyst firm Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the "Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms" report. ConnectALL has gained this recognition for its Value Stream Management Solution, which is composed of the Value Stream Integration Platform and Value Stream Insights. Gartner defines value stream management platforms (VSMPs) as "platforms that provide end-to-end visibility and insight to product delivery by orchestrating and interconnecting to a multitude of independent business, development and operations tools."

"We believe our placement by Gartner in their first Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms is a testament to the hard work of our team and the dedication they have to delivering value stream management capabilities to our customers," said Lance Knight, Chief Operating Officer at ConnectALL. "We are eager to continue helping organizations achieve their digital transformation goals."

In this report, Gartner states "Organizations lack end-to-end visibility into product delivery and struggle to improve their flow of value. [Infrastructure & Operations] leaders, together with application leaders, must implement a DevOps value stream management platform and analyze value stream metrics to optimize the overall health of product delivery."

Gartner then predicts, "By 2023, 70% of organizations will use value stream management to improve flow in the DevOps pipeline, leading to faster delivery of customer value."

Using ConnectALL's Value Stream Management Solution, customers are able to optimize the steps necessary to envision, implement and deliver software to a user. The ultimate result of optimizing the value stream using a VSMP is to improve quality, accelerate delivery and increase revenue.

"ConnectALL is excited to continue establishing itself as a global leader in the rapidly growing value stream management space," continued Knight.

Source: Gartner, “Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms,” Hassan Ennaciri, Manjunath Bhat, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Joachim Herschmann, Thomas Murphy, 29 September 2020.

