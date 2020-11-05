London, UK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Koinal, a brand known for providing safe, simple and fast cryptocurrency purchases using credit and debit cards, has reached to an agreement with Huobi, known for globally leading digital asset exchange serving professional users, to integrate with them to integrate with them to integrate with them to provide a simpler and faster way of buying cryptocurrency

This deal makes it possible for users to pay for cryptocurrency via Koinal using their credit or debit cards. Koinal’s system is accepting cards that are issued by Visa, MasterCard and China Union Pay.

Koinal-Huobi integration supports a list of the world's most established cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, TRON, ALGO and IOTA.

As a celebration of this milestone, Koinal and Huobi are now offering a zero-fee promotion over $500 or more for purchases made via Koinal on Huobi through the “Buy Crypto” gateway.

*Koinal’s card acquiring system does not allow cards issued in the following locations: Afghanistan, Anguilla, Antigua Barbuda, Aruba, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Canada, Central African Republic, Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Kosovo, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Myanmar (Burma), Namibia, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Korea, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, USA, Vietnam, Virgin Islands, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe

About Koinal

Founded in 2018, Koinal is a leading card processing company in the cryptocurrency market, which is headquartered in London and is part of SG Veteris Limited. Koinal simplifies the fiat-cryptocurrency exchange and lets users easily purchase crypto with Visa or Mastercard. With Koinal, the user's mind is at peace as their sensitive financial details will never be shared and payments are always protected by sophisticated fraud monitoring and advanced encryption.

Contact:

Mert Yavaş

Marketing Manager

SG Veteris

00905434655363

mert.yavas@sgveteris.com



