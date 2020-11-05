New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Culture Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982362/?utm_source=GNW

Annually, around 2 to 3 million child deaths and 600,000 adult deaths are prevented with the help of vaccines across the globe. Vaccination programs provides a better return on investments which is augmenting the demand for vaccines. Furthermore, the prevalence of immunity-related diseases is increasing across the globe which is accelerating the growth of vaccine programs resulting into high usage of cell cultures.



In addition, there is a growing demand for personalized medicine across major developed economies. Technological advancements have helped the researchers to come up with novel therapies that can help treat life-threatening diseases. For vaccines as well as personalized medicine, there is mandatory use of cell culture. Hence, the market for cell culture is positively impacted due to the aforementioned factors.



Key Market Trends

Drug Development Segment to Witness Rapid Growth



Cell culture is an integral part of medical research and drug discovery. The two-dimensional (2D) culture has been the preferred method for many decades, due to the ease with which cell monolayers can be induced to proliferate on planar surfaces. The cell culture industry has witnessed the evolution and currently, there has been an emergence of 3D cell culture in the market. Drug development is a time taking and costly procedure which is finished in multiple stages from target identification to lead discovery and optimization, preclinical validation and clinical trials culminating in approval for clinical use. Currently, cell-based High Throughput Screening (HTS) is being carried out on cultured cells propagated in two-dimensions (2D) on plastic surfaces optimized for tissue culture. With the emergence of 3D cell culture, the process of HTS has become easier and accurate.



Added to the benefits of cell culture, there is a growing drug discovery being done across the globe which is augmenting the growth of the market.



North America Dominates the Market



North America is currently dominating the cell culture market and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the growing demand for personalised medicine and the presence of key players in the market. Added to that, the United States government is supportive in terms of medical research as healthcare is one of the major priorities in the country. In 2016, the Human Cancer Models Initiative was announced, which aimed to grow 1,000 new cell lines for scientists to study within three years. Members of the initiative included the US National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Bethesda, Maryland, Cancer Research UK, the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute UK, and Hubrecht Organoid Technology of Utrecht in the Netherlands.



Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the most widely used growth supplement for cell culture because it cost-effectively supports the survival and growth of many cell lines. However, the FDA has put several requirements in place for the production process due to risk of contamination. Furthermore, in 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released their first official policy document on the joint regulation of cell-cultured meat. ?With the rising focus on cell-based research, it is believed that there will be more technological advancements in the field and this will impact the United States market in a positive manner.



Competitive Landscape

The cell culture market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. The presence of major market players, such as Becton Dickinson and Company. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, etc. are in turn, increasing the overall competitive rivalry of the market.



In October 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched cell culture media, which is the first to remain stable when stored at room temperature?. The product advancements and improvements in cell culture platforms by the major players are increasing the competition.



