Increasing customer awareness, especially in emerging regions and the need for analytical instruments across multiple sectors, is expected to expand the forecast period’s market growth. In the recent years, the growth in the market studied was primarily driven by factors, such as government initiatives for pollution control and environmental testing especially in developing countries, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D worldwide, stringent regulations on drug safety, increasing focus on the quality of food products, expansion of crude and shale gas production, and technological advancements in mass spectrometers.



- Automation across the end-user industries has also fueled the development in the market studied. Companies developing batteries for electric vehicles, mobile phones, energy systems, and other systems rely on analytical instruments to enhance storage potential and output, creating a more efficient, cleaner, and safer energy source. Companies use electron microscopy technologies to see structures at levels down to the atomic scale, and spectroscopy tools to discover critical changes in materials that cause defects and inefficiency. Elemental analysis spectrometers are finding applications in environmental, petrochemical, food safety, metallurgical, geochemical, and clinical/toxicology research applications. These products are widely used in markets, such as China, India, and Latin America, to support compliance with increasingly stringent international environmental and consumer safety regulations.

- The pharmaceutical industry has increased the demand for analytical instrumentation. However, the growing government’s emphasis on manufacturing has led to growing demands from other sectors, like oil and gas, defense and space, and heavy industry. In June 2020, Malvern Panalytical Ltd was awarded a significant new contract by New Zealand-based SCOTT Technology Ltd, including engineering, design, equipment supply, and the provision of a fully automated robotic analytical system in Rio Tinto’s Koodaideri iron ore project in Australia. The automated laboratory is expected to incorporate multiple fusion bead sample preparation, X-ray spectrometry instrumentation, and automated thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) equipment. The growing power generation and distribution application and increasing investments by multinational companies for raising standards for quality are also thriving the demand for analytical instruments.

- The pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications segment held the largest share of the mass spectrometers market in 2019, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. This was mainly due to a rise in demand for pharmaceutical biosimilars, phytopharmaceuticals, and regenerative medicine. The biopharmaceutical industry is also playing a significant role in the development of the market studied. With a growing emphasis on the quality production of pharmaceuticals, the bioprocessing sector is also emerging as a substantial investor in the market studied. According to biopharmaceutical industrial experts, the bioprocessing-related analytical and scientific instrumentation market was valued at around USD 6.8 billion in 2019, and it is further expected to cross USD 10 billion by 2024.

- The recent COVID-19 outbreak resulted in significant demand in the market studied. The need for accelerated research has been significantly increased during the COVID-19 outbreak, and the public expects unprecedented progress from the scientific community. In May 2020, UK-based market vendor, Malvern Panalytical, opened its APAC Application Center of Excellence in China. With this opening, the company mainly supports a rebound of business from the COVID-19 lockdown in China. According to the company, the center provides sample measurements for customers and also enables corresponding measurement solution development and professional technical consulting services, including core service functions: instrument demonstration; customer, employee, talent training; project cooperation, and method development.



Key Market Trends

Chromatography is Expected to Hold Major Share



- Liquid chromatography is increasingly finding applications in complex proteomic analyzes to routine industrial quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC). Ion chromatography (IC) applications are mainly used in scientific research, environmental testing, and quality control in pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and other industrial processes. Gas chromatography is increasingly finding applications for food safety testing, quantitative screening of environmental samples, and complex molecular analysis. In March 2020, US-based Thermo Scientific recently collaborated with Denmark-based Evosep and launched an automated ultra-high-throughput plasma protein profiling platform, combining the power of the new Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 240 mass spectrometer with the Evosep One liquid chromatography solution.

- In May 2020, Microtrace announced a new piece of equipment to its laboratory, a Thermo 1310 Gas Chromatography – ISQ LT Mass Spectrometry system. A PAL autosampler accompanies the system with liquid, headspace, and SPME arrow attachments. This system expands Microtrace’s capabilities in Gas Chromatography with new technologies and the reproducibility of an autosampler. Gas chromatography provides a mthod to separate mixtures based on their retention time as they pass through a column with an ultra-pure carrier gas (Microtrace currently uses helium carrier). Both the chromatography and spectrometry can be used to identify and quantify compounds.

- In June 2020, Synthace Ltd, the company behind Antha, the cloud-based software platform for automating and improving the success rate of biological processes, and the Tecan Group announced a partnership to deepen the integration between Synthace’s Antha software and Tecan’s Te-Chrom automated chromatography system to unlock the maximum potential of miniaturized protein purification. The latest combination of the Te-Chrom system with Antha currently under development and available to Early Access customers is expected to provide significant time and cost savings for bioprocessing labs. Tecan and Synthace customers can run flexible, end-to-end, multiplexed purification workflows on Antha.

- Because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent US CDC guidance that recommends canceling the meetings, Labmate announces the cancellation of PREP2020. PREP2021 is planned to be held at the Hyatt Regency Inner Harbor Hotel in Baltimore, USA, on June 6-10, 2021. More than ever, perhaps, there is a clear need for the science and technology required to more rapidly develop and produce safe and effective therapeutic drugs and vaccines. PREP Symposium plays a vital role in this pursuit by bringing together the very best academic and industrial scientists and engineers and the very best technology suppliers in the field of preparative and process chromatography.



North America is Expected to Hold Major Share



- Owing to the presence of robust infrastructure in the United States and Canada, the North American region spends a significant amount on R&D and holds a prominent share in Oil & Gas, life sciences, pharma & biopharma industries, materials sciences. The region contains a significant share of the analytical instrument market. Canada has a prominent oil & gas industry and holds a substantial percentage on a global scale; the region is observing the demand for analytical instruments. According to British Petroleum, as of 2019, total oil exports from Canada accounted for 4,683 thousand barrels per day. According to British Petroleum, Canada held approximately 9.8% global oil reserves in 2019.

- The United States is a prominent market and home to major pharmaceutical vendors; hence the US pharmaceutical industry is increasingly spending on R&D. According to the Food and Drug Administration, 48 novel drugs were approved by CDER in 2019. The region holds a significant share of the global pharmaceutical industry, owing to the demand and production of numerous pharma products and services; this is expected to influence the analytical instruments market positively. According to the US Census Bureau, the United States accounted for USD 296.56 billion in the pharmacy and drug store sales, which is an increase of USD 11 billion compared to 2018.

- In March 2020, US-based Thermo Scientific launched Vanquish Core HPLC Systems to provide a productivity-enhancing solution for routine laboratories. It can be used for automatically monitoring and determining solvent and waste levels with the continuous background monitoring of system health. The company also launched new Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 CDS software to provide greater automation and better workflow support. In 2019, Thermo Scientific acquired North America-based providers of cloud-based platforms, Core Informatics, to support its scientific data management in the analytical instrumentation segment.

- In December 2019, PerkinElmer, Inc. announced a collaboration with Emerald Scientific, a leading cannabis and hemp lab technology provider. With this agreement, Emerald Scientific will offer PerkinElmer’s cannabis and hemp testing portfolio and services to its several customers present in North America. Emerald Scientific customers can take advantage of PerkinElmer’s high throughput, advanced instruments and regulatory compliant software for cannabis and hemp testing including Clarus SQ 8 Gas Chromatograph/Mass Spectrometer and Flexar High-Performance Liquid Chromatography system to quantitate all significant and minor cannabinoids in a cannabis or hemp matrix.



Competitive Landscape

The analytical instruments market is fragmented and is home to numerous primary and smaller vendors depending on the location. The major vendors in the market garner more in-depth product portfolios are catering to different customer requirements, whereas smaller vendors operate in niche segments providing customizations and customer-specific orders. Key players include Agilent Technologies, Inc, Malvern Panalytical Ltd (Spectris Company), PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu Corporation, etc.



- June 2020 - Shimadzu Corporation launched the LCMS-8060NX triple quadrupole mass spectrometer that offers greater operating efficiency to pharmaceutical companies needing to reduce drug discovery periods or reduce costs, clinical firms that handle complex biological samples, and entities in food science involved in investigating residual pesticides, among others. LCMS-8060NX enhances routine analysis and method development.

- June 2020 - Malvern Panalytical collaborated with UK-based Concept Life Sciences to combine advanced instrumentation with expert analytical services for discovery and development. This collaboration focuses on developing and deploying accredited physicochemical analysis techniques and methods within the pharmaceutical and food industries. According to the company, the partnership’s initial focus will be on combining contract services and analytical instrumentation.



