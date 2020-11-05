Portland, OR, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-memory analytics market generated $1.95 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $11.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.



Growing usage of real-time analytics and technological innnovations in computing power drive the growth of the global in-memory analytics market. However, lack of awareness about this technology across different industry verticals restrains the market growth. Furthermore, growing adoption in-memory analytics among short and medium enterprises is expected to provide new opportunities for market players in the near future.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3893

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for in-memory analytics grew as companies across the globe are adopting business intelligence (BI) and analytics tools to execute their plans and strategies for survival amid the crisis.

As various companies have adopted “work from home” approach for their employees due to lockdown, the demand for in-memory analytics is expected to surge. In-memory analytics offers workload optimization to assist organizations in decreasing their latency and provide rapid response time to their clients.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the in-memory analytics market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3893

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global in-memory analytics market based on component, deployment model, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the sales and marketing management segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the predictive asset maintenance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.6% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3893

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, International Business Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Software AG, Kognito Ltd., and Qlik Technologies.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter