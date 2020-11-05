SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CaptionCall, the nation’s industry leader in captioned-telephone service, announced that it will again sponsor the latest season of “Military Makeover with Montel”, which airs on Lifetime and American Forces Network in November and December.



“Military members and their families make special sacrifices to serve our country,” says Scott Wood, CaptionCall chief executive officer. “Those sacrifices, big and small, often go unnoticed, so we are thrilled to be able to show our gratitude and support for our military through this unique opportunity.”

“Military Makeover” is co-produced and hosted by Montel Williams, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy and a former American talk show host. The award-winning “Military Makeover” brings home improvement help – and hope – to military families. This is the 24th season of the show, and it features the family of retired corporal Jacob Tabora, who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Tabora served from 2005 until his medical discharge in 2011, and during his enlistment he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as a tank crewman. In 2008, while Tabora was a tank machine gunner, he was involved in a training accident and sustained second- and third-degree burns that covered more than 60 percent of his body. He spent three weeks in a medically induced coma and then underwent 50 surgeries for his treatment and healing. Tabora, along with his wife Ceanne and their three children, were chosen from a nationwide search to be honored by “Military Makeover”.

“The vital parts of our lives center around staying connecting with our families and friends,” says Bruce Peterson, vice president of government and community relations for CaptionCall. “Those relationships are strengthened anytime we connect and especially when we are together in our homes. We want to support ‘Military Makeover’ because it means we’re supporting service members and their families by helping to create a welcoming home.”

“Military Makeover” is a community effort, bringing in support from local vendors, contractors, home design and renovation specialists, and volunteers to assist military members in their communities. This is the third season of the show that CaptionCall will be sponsoring.

Original episodes of “Military Makeover with Montel” will air on the Lifetime Network and the American Forces Network Fridays beginning Nov. 20.

CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say. CaptionCall is also available on mobile phones.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.

Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover.

Our military servicemen and women boast a proud history and a devoted dedication to serve. They are sworn to uphold the Constitution that guarantees our freedom, making the ultimate sacrifice when we need them most. But what about those who serve? Who serves them when they need our help?

Military Makeover with Montel offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. Talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, a veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, leads the Makeover team’s mission. This special series enlists conscientious designers, contractors, landscapers and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country.

