Carriers have an enormous range of under-utilized assets that they can leverage to drive incremental revenues.

- A significant number of mobile network operators are already leveraging telecom APIs to support robocall detection and unwanted call management. Some of these processes and procedures may become a bridge toward the mediation of loT network authentication and authorization.

- loT represents a vast and mostly untapped market for CSPs to leverage 5G for loT apps and services entirely. More specifically, it allows carriers to act as an orchestrator/mediator within the loT ecosystem.

- Furthermore, to fulfill 5G technology’s true potential, telecom carriers will be required to involve in significant investments, not only in procuring a new spectrum and radio but also in the network itself.

- For instance, in April 2020, Small Cell Forum (SCF) released 5G functional API to enable a 5G RAN/small cell vendor ecosystem. Capitalizing upon the scope of 5G physical layer API specification, the 5G technical API specifications allow small cells to be constructed piece-by-piece, using components from different vendors.

- At the time of COVID-19 pandemic across the world, the telecom API vendors have been developing solutions that can cope up with the situation for better accessibility. For instance, in April 2020, Vonage, a global business cloud communications provider, announced the launch of its free desktop and mobile video collaboration product, Vonage Video Conferencing (VVC). This video API solution experiences high demand, as the requirement for telehealth, remote work, and online education has been growing during the public health crisis.



Key Market Trends

Middleware Architecture to Dominate Telecom’s Business Market Share



- The telecommunications sector is witnessing a significant transition from physical networks to digital ones. The telecom industry constitutes a wide range of consumers that need to be offered a wide spectrum of services irrespective of their devices and locations. To cater to the same, telecom carriers seek cloud solutions for delivering their services in response to consumer demands.

- This rise in demand for microservices can be considered a sign of the natural evolution of enterprise application development. The technology trends, such as migration to cloud platforms and a shift toward an API economy, are being witnessed in the current market scenario.

- Web-based applications can help the service providers in the telecom industry improve the quality and reliability of their mobile communications, broadband services, and open source technologies and boost the market share of telecom providers to improve their profitability.

- Focusing on improving the customer experience, telecommunication players are adopting microservices architecture (MSA) in the process of their IT and network architectural capabilities revision to support extensibility and elasticity.



Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period



- India is one of the fastest digitizing nations in the world that is driven by an explosion in mobile connectivity, the permeation of internet infrastructure nationwide under the iconic BharatNetprogram, the exponential growth of data consumption, and the emergence of start-ups in the digital transformation space that are creating new livelihoods, services and wealth for millions of Indians. Thus, the adoption of digitizing in India is the major factor driving the studied market.

- Furthermore, many telecommunication players in China are applying API to open platforms to support business in various sectors and add a new source of revenue. For instance, the China Mobile open platform leverages online and offline sales channels to sell products and services to mobile subscribers. Now, with 5G and competition from digital natives emerging, China Mobile is scaling-up with an API-based ecosystem to create new revenue streams.

- Japan’s telecom has opened its API and is evolving the Japanese application developers. For instance, Twilio, an American cloud communications platform as a service-based company, partnered with Japan’s second-largest telecommunications group, KDDI Web Communications. Through the collaboration, application developers in the country can now easily build services and games using Twilio’s capabilities.

- The rapid development of information technology has dramatically expanded the demand for the telecom application programming interface (API) with the highest growth rate in Australia. Recent innovations and improvements in the IT industry have complemented the technical expansion of telecommunications networks. Also, the governments are consistently trying to promote interoperability between IT systems.

- Some of the ongoing collaborations among the prominent players of the region are expected to drive the market demand. For instance, China Unicom, one of the largest mobile network service providers, by number of subscribers, and Alibaba Group Holding are planning to collaborate in the field of networking services, which is further expected to drive the market growth across the region.



Competitive Landscape

The telecom API market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. However, with the advancements in telecom software services, new players are increasing their market presence, thereby, expanding their business footprints across the emerging economies.



- April 2020 - Infobip Ltd announced a partnership with Span, an IT company providing professional services and technical support to business users and enterprises across the world, as they look to advance information systems. This partnership may enable Span to build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey through Infobip’s entire customer engagement and experience portfolio of Moments, Conversations, and Answers.

- June 2020 - Twilio Inc. announced Messaging Insights, providing real-time analytics within the Twilio Console. For no additional cost or code, customers can now monitor message delivery and engagement, troubleshoot issues, and optimize effectiveness across channels. Messaging Insights is being launched with four reports to provide a high-level overview, troubleshoot delivery and errors, analyze responses, and optimize OTP conversion rates across all messaging channels, like SMS, MMS, and WhatsApp.



