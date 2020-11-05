To Nasdaq Copenhagen 

      
      

                                                                             

CORRECTION: Terms for Nykredit and Totalkredit's auctions

 

We have discovered an error with regard to the amount offered in ISIN DK000952907-5 in Appendix 2 of the previously published auction terms dated 3 November 2020. Please find an updated auction schedule in the attached Appendix 2.


Questions with regard to this matter may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Appendix 2: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H & G

ISINCapital centreIT / RF*CouponMaturity dateBids onInterest rate
trigger		LCR levelCurrencyAuction datesSettlementOffering
(million)
 StartEndCut-offAllotment
DK0009528853SDO (H)IT101/01/2022Price4.46%1bDKK16/11/202018/11/202011:3011:405,200
DK0009503195SDO (H)RF101/01/2023Price-1bDKKTap-sale**  200
DK0009502114SDO (H)RF101/01/2024Price-1bDKK19/11/202020/11/202011:3011:404,500
DK0009798480SDO (H)RF201/01/2025Price-1bDKKTap-sale**  400
DK0009507931SDO (H)RF201/01/2026Price-1bDKK16/11/202020/11/202010:3010:4013,200
DK0009511297SDO (H)RF101/01/2027Price-2aDKKTap-sale**  100
DK0009515363SDO (H)RF101/01/2028Price-non-levelDKKTap-sale**  60
DK0009526212SDO (H)IT101/07/2021Price4.67%1bDKKTap-sale**  85
DK0009525834RO (G)RF101/04/2025Price-2aDKKTap-sale**  220
DK0009528937SDO (H)IT101/01/2022Price4.70%non-levelEUR18/11/202013:0013:10220
DK0009515520SDO (H)RF101/01/2023Price-non-levelEURTap-sale**  10
DK0009519514SDO (H)RF101/01/2024Price-non-levelEUR20/11/202013:0013:10130
DK0009529232SDO (H)RF101/01/2026Price-non-levelEURTap-sale**  15

*        (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger/(RF) Refinancing trigger
**      Tap sales are conducted on 17th and 18th November 2020.

Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter. The above table exclusively includes ISINs the amount of which exceeds a value equivalent to DKK 50m.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.

