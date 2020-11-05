To Nasdaq Copenhagen







CORRECTION: Terms for Nykredit and Totalkredit's auctions

We have discovered an error with regard to the amount offered in ISIN DK000952907-5 in Appendix 2 of the previously published auction terms dated 3 November 2020. Please find an updated auction schedule in the attached Appendix 2.



Questions with regard to this matter may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.







Appendix 2: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H & G

ISIN Capital centre IT / RF* Coupon Maturity date Bids on Interest rate

trigger LCR level Currency Auction dates Settlement Offering

(million) Start End Cut-off Allotment DK0009528853 SDO (H) IT 1 01/01/2022 Price 4.46% 1b DKK 16/11/2020 18/11/2020 11:30 11:40 5,200 DK0009503195 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2023 Price - 1b DKK Tap-sale** 200 DK0009502114 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2024 Price - 1b DKK 19/11/2020 20/11/2020 11:30 11:40 4,500 DK0009798480 SDO (H) RF 2 01/01/2025 Price - 1b DKK Tap-sale** 400 DK0009507931 SDO (H) RF 2 01/01/2026 Price - 1b DKK 16/11/2020 20/11/2020 10:30 10:40 13,200 DK0009511297 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2027 Price - 2a DKK Tap-sale** 100 DK0009515363 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2028 Price - non-level DKK Tap-sale** 60 DK0009526212 SDO (H) IT 1 01/07/2021 Price 4.67% 1b DKK Tap-sale** 85 DK0009525834 RO (G) RF 1 01/04/2025 Price - 2a DKK Tap-sale** 220 DK0009528937 SDO (H) IT 1 01/01/2022 Price 4.70% non-level EUR 18/11/2020 13:00 13:10 220 DK0009515520 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2023 Price - non-level EUR Tap-sale** 10 DK0009519514 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2024 Price - non-level EUR 20/11/2020 13:00 13:10 130 DK0009529232 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2026 Price - non-level EUR Tap-sale** 15

* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger/(RF) Refinancing trigger

** Tap sales are conducted on 17th and 18th November 2020.

Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter. The above table exclusively includes ISINs the amount of which exceeds a value equivalent to DKK 50m.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.

