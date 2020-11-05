To Nasdaq Copenhagen
CORRECTION: Terms for Nykredit and Totalkredit's auctions
We have discovered an error with regard to the amount offered in ISIN DK000952907-5 in Appendix 2 of the previously published auction terms dated 3 November 2020. Please find an updated auction schedule in the attached Appendix 2.
Questions with regard to this matter may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Appendix 2: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H & G
|ISIN
|Capital centre
|IT / RF*
|Coupon
|Maturity date
|Bids on
|Interest rate
trigger
|LCR level
|Currency
|Auction dates
|Settlement
|Offering
(million)
|Start
|End
|Cut-off
|Allotment
|DK0009528853
|SDO (H)
|IT
|1
|01/01/2022
|Price
|4.46%
|1b
|DKK
|16/11/2020
|18/11/2020
|11:30
|11:40
|5,200
|DK0009503195
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2023
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|Tap-sale**
|200
|DK0009502114
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2024
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|19/11/2020
|20/11/2020
|11:30
|11:40
|4,500
|DK0009798480
|SDO (H)
|RF
|2
|01/01/2025
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|Tap-sale**
|400
|DK0009507931
|SDO (H)
|RF
|2
|01/01/2026
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|16/11/2020
|20/11/2020
|10:30
|10:40
|13,200
|DK0009511297
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2027
|Price
|-
|2a
|DKK
|Tap-sale**
|100
|DK0009515363
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2028
|Price
|-
|non-level
|DKK
|Tap-sale**
|60
|DK0009526212
|SDO (H)
|IT
|1
|01/07/2021
|Price
|4.67%
|1b
|DKK
|Tap-sale**
|85
|DK0009525834
|RO (G)
|RF
|1
|01/04/2025
|Price
|-
|2a
|DKK
|Tap-sale**
|220
|DK0009528937
|SDO (H)
|IT
|1
|01/01/2022
|Price
|4.70%
|non-level
|EUR
|18/11/2020
|13:00
|13:10
|220
|DK0009515520
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2023
|Price
|-
|non-level
|EUR
|Tap-sale**
|10
|DK0009519514
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2024
|Price
|-
|non-level
|EUR
|20/11/2020
|13:00
|13:10
|130
|DK0009529232
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01/01/2026
|Price
|-
|non-level
|EUR
|Tap-sale**
|15
* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger/(RF) Refinancing trigger
** Tap sales are conducted on 17th and 18th November 2020.
Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter. The above table exclusively includes ISINs the amount of which exceeds a value equivalent to DKK 50m.
On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.
