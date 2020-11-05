Presentation to include clinical data from Arcellx’s ongoing Phase 1 study of CART-ddBCMA, a genetically engineered cell therapy utilizing the company’s novel synthetic binding domain for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcellx today announced that clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 Study of CART-ddBCMA, a genetically engineered cell therapy utilizing the company’s novel synthetic binding domain for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually Dec. 5-8, 2020.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Phase 1 Study of CART-ddBCMA, a CAR-T Therapy Utilizing a Novel Synthetic Binding Domain for the Treatment of Subjects with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Session: Session: 653. Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III

Abstract ID: 142931

Lead Author: Matthew J. Frigault, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital; Harvard Medical School

Date: Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

In addition to the presentation, the abstract will be published online in the November 2020 supplemental issue of Blood.

About the Arcellx ddBCMA Cell Therapy Phase 1 Trial

CART-ddBCMA is a Phase 1 study of Arcellx’s BCMA-specific CAR-modified T-cell therapy utilizing the company’s novel BCMA-targeting binding domain for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. Arcellx’s proprietary binding domains—a central component of Arcellx’s ARC-sparX platform—are novel synthetic proteins engineered for reduced immunogenicity and designed to bind specific therapeutic targets. The Arcellx ddBCMA cell therapy has been granted Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Phase 1 study is currently enrolling patients. Additional information about the trial can be found at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04155749.

About Arcellx’s ARC-sparX Platform Technology

The two-part ARC-sparX platform separates the disease recognition and killing functions of conventional cell therapies, enabling a controllable cell therapy that can be adapted to the patient’s disease. First, sparX proteins bind to specific antigens on diseased cells using a novel synthetic binding domain, then flag those cells for destruction by ARC-T cells. Next, ARC-T cells, which cannot recognize diseased cells on their own, bind to sparX proteins and kill the flagged cells. Arcellx has developed a collection of sparX proteins with unique binding domains directed at a number of therapeutic targets. Administration of alternate sparX proteins can redirect ARC-T cells to different disease antigens to potentially address relapsed and refractory disease due to tumor heterogeneity or antigen escape. ARC-T cell activity can be curbed as needed by controlling the dose and frequency of sparX administration, which has the potential to improve patient safety.

About Arcellx, Inc.

Arcellx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Arcellx vision is to utilize our novel proprietary platform to bring superior cell therapies to more patients through the care of academic and community practices worldwide. More information can be found at www.arcellx.com.

