The best early DJI deals for Black Friday 2020, including DJI Spark and Mavic (Air, Pro 2, Mini) drone and DJI Osmo camera savings



BOSTON–Black Friday 2020 sales researchers have revealed the latest early DJI deals for Black Friday, featuring offers on DJI Osmo, Mavic and Spark drones and cameras. View the full selection of deals using the links below.

Best DJI Deals:

Best DJI Mavic Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to check out the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to see Amazon’s live Black Friday-worthy deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

There’s a DJI drone for anyone and everyone. For casual pilots, the DJI Spark and Mavic Mini are just the thing. They have a small form factor, decent maximum flight time, and simplified controls. For the aerial photography aficionado, the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic Air 2 can deliver where it counts. They have high-resolution cameras that can capture crystal-clear images and videos up to 4K, after all. All of these have stabilization features and excellent cameras, but these technologies aren’t limited to DJI drones. That’s where the DJI Osmo series comes in, which are handheld action cameras equipped with some of the best features the company has to offer.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)