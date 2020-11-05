NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 November 2020 at 17:00

Change in NoHo Partners Plc’s Executive Team



Eemeli Nurminen, Business Group Director of NoHo Partners Plc and a member of the Executive Team, will resign. Nurminen will leave the service of NoHo Partners as of January 1, 2021. At the same time, the company is reorganizing the responsibilities of its Executive Team and merging the entertainment venue business into one entity under Business Group Director Paul Meli.

- I would like to thank Eemeli for his significant contribution to the development of our company, its people and culture. I wish Eemeli success in both personal and professional life in the future, says Aku Vikström, CEO of NoHo Partners.

As of January 1, 2021, the Group’s Executive Team will consist of the following members:

Aku Vikström, CEO

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO

Jarno Vilponen, CFO

Juha Helminen, Director of International Operations

Perttu Pesonen, Development Director

Anne Kokkonen, HR Director

Paul Meli, Business Group Director, Entertainment venues

Tero Kaikkonen, Business Group Director, Fast casual restaurants

Benjamin Gripenberg, Business Group Director, Restaurants, Helsinki metropolitan area

Tanja Virtanen, Business Group Director, Restaurants, rest of Finland

Additional information:

Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 011 1989



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi/en



