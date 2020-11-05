Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Shield Canada (GSC) is proud to congratulate a member of its Board of Directors, Sharon Ludlow, on being named 2020’s recipient of the FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada Award for Lifetime Achievement. The award is given to a leading figure who has contributed to the advancement of the insurance industry in Canada and who has an established history and reputation of distinguished service to the insurance profession.

Sharon has been a member of the GSC board since 2016 and has been a key source of insight and expertise for its senior management team. Sharon has over 25 years’ experience in the insurance industry, covering both property and casualty in addition to life and health. She has served as president and CEO of Swiss Re Canada and president of Aviva Insurance Company of Canada.

In support of our industry, Sharon has been a board director for the Insurance Bureau of Canada, the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association, the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, and she has chaired the board of the Reinsurance Research Council.

“Sharon’s career is a story of profound personal accomplishment as well as service to our industry. We are excited that a member of the GSC family is being recognized and look forward to seeing Sharon accept the award later this month,” stated Zahid Salman, president and CEO of GSC. “Also, in a time of heightened awareness around the value of diversity and inclusion in workplaces, it is important to note that Sharon is the first female recipient of this award,” Salman added.

The awards ceremony, and a fireside chat with Sharon, will occur virtually on Thursday, November 19. Details are available at www.ibawards.ca.

About Green Shield Canada

GSC is Canada’s fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, our service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital, and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for nearly four million plan participants nationwide. greenshield.ca

