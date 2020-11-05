Covina, CA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market, By Installation (Fixed Structure and Floating Structure), By Water Depth (Up to 30m and Above 30m), By Capacity (Up to 3MW, 3MW-5MW, and Above 5MW), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Innovations in turbine technology
Innovations in turbine technology such as two-bladed turbines, higher capacity wind turbines, modular turbines, and 3D printing have reduced the overall cost of offshore wind power by dropping the operational as well as the initial investment and maintenance (O&M) costs. Additionally, big data analytics and the internet of things (IoT) is another breakthrough technological advancement that is propelling the growth of the global offshore wind turbine market. Moreover, leveraging big data analytics and IoT, real-time monitoring of remote and difficult-to-access offshore locations helps to eliminates unnecessary routine maintenance and maintains accurate predictive activities.
As shallow- and deep-water spots being explored harness the potential for power generation from wind, they are mainly to boost the growth of the floating wind turbines segment in the coming years. Offshore floating turbines are beneficial as compared to fixed structures in terms of the total cost incurred in installation and production. These wind turbines are designed with floating platform to support the entire turbine structure.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market”, By Installation (Fixed Structure and Floating Structure), By Water Depth (Up to 30m and Above 30m), By Capacity (Up to 3MW, 3MW-5MW, and Above 5MW), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global offshore wind turbine market accounted for US$ 7.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 51.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 21.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of installation, water depth, capacity, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global offshore wind turbine market Enercon GmbH, Siemens Wind Power, Gamesa Corporacion Technologica SA, Nordex S.E., Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd., Upwind Solutions Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Suzlon Group, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technologies Co. Ltd,, and GE Wind Energy.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
