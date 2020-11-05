New York, NY, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) announced a partnership with the Wells Fargo Foundation (WFF) to address veteran homelessness and housing instability exacerbated by COVID-19. For many veterans, their ability to maintain safe and stable housing is threatened by legal, mental health, employment, and financial issues, made worse due to the current crisis. With the support of Wells Fargo, BWF will address urgent financial needs and invest in long-term solutions to help vulnerable veterans keep a roof over their heads.

In the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s research paper, “Veterans and COVID-19: Projecting the Economic, Social, and Mental Health Needs of America’s Veterans,” BWF found that pre-existing financial concerns, combined with the loss of income due to COVID-19, leave low- to moderate-income veterans and military families at risk for financial instability and crisis. As the economic strain of COVID-19 continues, funding from the Wells Fargo Foundation will help the Bob Woodruff Foundation ensure that best-in-class providers have the resources they need to support veterans in their communities now and into the future.

“Having a safe and affordable place to call home is an essential pathway for wellness, dignity, and economic opportunity,” said Eileen Fitzgerald, head of housing affordability philanthropy with the Wells Fargo Foundation. “Lack of affordable housing puts millions at the edge of crisis. Wells Fargo is committed to the importance of home for everyone in our nation, especially veterans who have sacrificed so much, and we are proud to support Bob Woodruff Foundation’s efforts to address veteran homelessness and stable housing.”

In addition to providing financial assistance, BWF will leverage the support of Wells Fargo to address big-picture barriers to housing stability, including access to quality legal and medical services. In Medical-Legal Partnerships (MLPs), legal aid attorneys work side-by- side with care teams, doctors, and social workers to take care of the whole health of a veteran in need. The Bob Woodruff Foundation is investing in this innovative model to tackle the issues that can lead to veteran homelessness, helping veterans avoid crisis.

“The winter months are coming, and for those veterans and their families who are experiencing financial challenges made worse by COVID-19, having a safe place to rest their heads is not a given,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “Thanks to the generous support of Wells Fargo, we’re able to team up and address the causes of homelessness and housing instability to ease the pressure and help our veterans sleep soundly.”

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation:

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans, including suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity. To date, BWF has invested over $70 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories. Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

