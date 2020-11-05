AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosight Ltd., a pharmaceutical development company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders, today announced an abstract has been accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will be held virtually from December 5-8, 2020. The presentation will present updated clinical data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 2b trial evaluating aspacytarabine (BST-236) as a single-agent first-line AML therapy for patients unfit for standard chemotherapy.



In addition to being presented at the meeting by Jessica Altman, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, the abstract has been selected by members of the Hematology and Aging Committee to be presented in a virtual Poster Walk which is a virtual session showcasing selected abstracts in a panel discussion featuring presentation authors and Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) in the field. An audience question and answer session will be held after the KOL panel discussion.

ASH 2020 Presentation Details:

Durable Remissions and Increased Overall Survival in AML Patients Deemed Unfit for Standard Intensive Chemotherapy Achieved with High-Dose BST-236 (Aspacytarabine) Induction and Consolidation

Poster Presentation

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Virtual Poster Walk

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 7:00 AM Pacific Time.

The abstract is now available on the ASH conference website.

About BST-236 (Aspacytarabine)

BST-236 (aspacytarabine) is a novel proprietary anti-metabolite. It is composed of cytarabine covalently bound to asparagine, acting as a pro-drug of cytarabine. Cytarabine serves as the backbone of AML therapy for over 40 years due to its superior efficacy, however, it is associated with severe bone marrow, gastrointestinal, and neurological toxicities, which significantly limit its use, especially in older and medically compromised patients. Due to its unique pharmacokinetics and metabolism, BST-236 enables high-dose therapy with lower systemic exposure to free cytarabine and relative sparing of normal tissues. As such, BST-236 may serve as a superior therapy for AML and other hematological malignancies and disorders, including for older adults who are unfit for intensive therapy.

BST-236 was granted form the FDA Fast Track Designation for first-line treatment of AML patients unfit for standard chemotherapy, and Orphan Drug Designation, which entitles Biosight to seven years of market exclusivity upon BST-236 marketing approval for the treatment of AML.

A Phase 2b study is ongoing to confirm the promising results obtained in a Phase 1/2a study of BST-236 as a single-agent first-line AML therapy. For more information regarding the Phase 2b clinical study of BST-236, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Biosight Ltd.

Biosight is a private Phase 2 clinical stage biotech company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders. Biosight’s lead product, BST-236 (aspacytarabine), is an innovative proprietary anti-metabolite which addresses unmet medical needs by enabling high-dose chemotherapy with reduced systemic toxicity. BST-236 is currently being investigated as a single agent in a Phase 2b for first-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), following completion of a Phase 1/2a study which demonstrated tolerability with promising efficacy in the challenging population of AML patients unfit for standard of care chemotherapy. A Phase 2 study in relapsed/refractory AML and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) will be launched in 2020 under a collaboration agreement recently signed with the European cooperative group, GFM. For additional information, please visit www.biosight-pharma.com.

Contact:

Chuck Padala

646-627-8390

LifeSci Advisors, LLC