NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company is pleased to announce our upcoming Virtual One on One Technology Investor Conference on Thursday, November 12th, 2020. The conference features one-on-one meetings with 21 leading technology companies, all of which are followed by Benchmark’s rapidly growing equity research technology team.



“We have had great success with our Corporate Access program providing investors with conferences, non-deal roadshows and industry expert calls. The events have been very well received and attended by institutional investors across the country,” said Vince Curatola, Director of Corporate Marketing Services.

Benchmark's CEO Richard Messina added, “These sector focused events provide access for institutional investors to C-suite executives of small, mid and large-cap growth companies, and also showcases Benchmark’s research coverage."

The Benchmark Company is pleased to host:

Virtual One on One Technology Investor Conference

November 12th, 2020

8am – 4:30pm

Participating companies include: ACM Research, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd., Altair Engineering Inc., Axcelis Technologies, Blackbaud Inc., Cadence, Cirrus Logic, Diodes Inc., Egain Corp., II-VI Inc., Lattice Semi-Conductor, MACOM Technology Solutions, Mitek Systems, Onto Innovation Inc., Qorvo Inc, Rimini Street Inc., Seagate Technology, Silicon Labs, Tyler Technologies Inc., Veeco Instruments and Western Digital Corporation.

Clients may choose up to eight (8) meetings throughout the day.

To register for all events please contact:

Vince Curatola – Director of Corporate Marketing Services

vcuratola@benchmarkcompany.com or your Benchmark Company sales representative.

We look forward to your participation!

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is a full-service investment banking firm offering a suite of corporate finance, advisory and institutional brokerage services. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

For further information please contact:

Elise Stern

Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services

150 East 58th Street 17th Floor | New York, New York 10155

D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

Member FINRA/SIPC