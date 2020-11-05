New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printed Antenna Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961111/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ink-jet Printing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Screen Printing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Printed Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Flexography Printing Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR



In the global Flexography Printing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$933.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cobham PLC

GSI Technologies LLC

MARS Antennas & RF Systems

Neotech Amt GmbH

nScrypt, Inc.

Optisys

Optomec, Inc.

Shure Incorporated

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Thales Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961111/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Printed Antenna Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Printed Antenna Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Printed Antenna Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Printed Antenna Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ink-jet Printing (Printing Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ink-jet Printing (Printing Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Ink-jet Printing (Printing Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Screen Printing (Printing Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Screen Printing (Printing Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Screen Printing (Printing Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Flexography Printing (Printing Technology) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Flexography Printing (Printing Technology) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Flexography Printing (Printing Technology) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Gravure Printing (Printing Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Gravure Printing (Printing Technology) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Gravure Printing (Printing Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Printing Technologies (Printing Technology)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Printing Technologies (Printing Technology)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 18: Other Printing Technologies (Printing Technology)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Telecommunication (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Telecommunication (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Telecommunication (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Printed Antenna Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Printed Antenna Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Printed Antenna Market in the United States by

Printing Technology: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Printed Antenna Market Share Breakdown

by Printing Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Printed Antenna Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Printed Antenna Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Printed Antenna Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Printed Antenna Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Printed Antenna Historic Market Review by

Printing Technology in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Printed Antenna Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Printing Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 43: Canadian Printed Antenna Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Printed Antenna Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Printed Antenna Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Printed Antenna: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Printing Technology

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Printed Antenna Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Printing Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Printed Antenna Market Share Analysis by

Printing Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Printed

Antenna in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Printed Antenna Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Printed Antenna Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Printed Antenna Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Printing Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Printed Antenna Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Printed Antenna Market by Printing

Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Printed Antenna in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Printed Antenna Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Printed Antenna Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Printed Antenna Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Printed Antenna Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Printed Antenna Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Printed Antenna Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Printed Antenna Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: Printed Antenna Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Printing Technology: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Printed Antenna Market Share Breakdown by

Printing Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Printed Antenna Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: Printed Antenna Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Printed Antenna Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Printed Antenna Market in France by Printing

Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Printed Antenna Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Printed Antenna Market Share Analysis by

Printing Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Printed Antenna Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Printed Antenna Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Printed Antenna Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Printed Antenna Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Printing

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Printed Antenna Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Printed Antenna Market Share Breakdown by

Printing Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Printed Antenna Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Printed Antenna Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Printed Antenna Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Printed Antenna Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Printing Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Printed Antenna Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Printed Antenna Market by Printing

Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Printed Antenna in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Printed Antenna Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Printed Antenna Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Printed Antenna: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Printing

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Printed Antenna Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Printing Technology

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Printed Antenna Market Share Analysis

by Printing Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Printed Antenna in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Printed Antenna Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Printed Antenna Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Printed Antenna Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Printed Antenna Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Printing Technology: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Printed Antenna Market Share Breakdown

by Printing Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Printed Antenna Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Printed Antenna Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Printed Antenna Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Printed Antenna Market in Asia-Pacific by Printing

Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Printed Antenna Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Printed Antenna Market Share Analysis by

Printing Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Printed Antenna Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Printed Antenna Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Printed Antenna Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Printed Antenna Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Printing Technology: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Rest of World Printed Antenna Historic Market Review

by Printing Technology in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 105: Printed Antenna Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Printing Technology for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 106: Rest of World Printed Antenna Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Printed Antenna Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of World Printed Antenna Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961111/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001