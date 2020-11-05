SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) has named Food Lion among the Best-of-the-Best list of corporations in America committed to diversity and inclusion across all communities. This is the fourth consecutive year Food Lion has received this honor. Food Lion joins the ranks of 50 major businesses who earned this designation.

The Best-of-the-Best designation honors corporations for their commitment to America’s diverse employees and business owners, which includes LGBT people, people of color, women, and people with disabilities.

"At Food Lion, we are proud of our diverse and inclusive workforce, which is representative of the towns and cities we serve,” said Linda Johnson, senior vice president of human resources at Food Lion. "We are honored to be named the Best-of-the-Best for a fourth consecutive year and remain committed to upholding a diverse and inclusive environment for all of our associates and customers.”

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) formed the NBIC in 2011, and its members represent a total of over $9 trillion in annual economic strength along with significant contributions to the marketplace and workplace. Only companies achieving industry-leading results across all diverse segments are eligible to receive the prestigious Best-of-the-Best designation from the NBIC, whose members include:

National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)

Disability:IN

National Minority Supplier Development Council

National Veteran-Owned Business Association

United States Black Chambers, Inc.

United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

United States Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce

WEConnect International

Women Impacting Public Policy

Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

“Demonstrating commitment to diversity is not only the right thing to do, but it’s also the smartest thing to do for businesses large and small,” says NGLCC Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. “The select group of Fortune 500 companies honored with a Best-of-the-Best designation are innovators and trailblazers for inclusion and are constantly raising the bar forward for themselves, their peers, and their competitors.

The presentation of those honored with the Best-of-the-Best designation will be made at the fifth annual Best-of-the-Best Awards reception held virtually on November 19, 2020.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

About NGLCC:

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be101935-6e9e-4e4f-8e89-b723d9987258