OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

5 November 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 582,665 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each at a price of 78.4p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 2.1p per share, payable on 5 November 2020.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 19 November 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 126,108,112 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803