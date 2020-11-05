Covina, CA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market, By Type (Small Size (Less than or Equal to 12.5"), Medium Size (12.5" to 19.5"), and Large Size (Greater-Than 19.5")), By End-user (Hospital, Treatment Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Patient infotainment terminals have gained wide popularity in the current times. With the rising demand for higher patient satisfaction and easy access to medical information, these systems have become ubiquitous in most of the established nations. Moreover, offering access to several internet and multimedia services to the patients provides additional revenue streams for the hospitals. The market is generally driven by growing need for hospitals to achieve higher patient satisfaction and to deliver efficient access to medical information at the point of care. Additionally, increasing number of private hospitals in China and high-end specialty hospitals in countries such as the UAE, South Korea, and Singapore and, among others are further projected to enhance growth in the overall patient infotainment terminals markets.
The Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market is segmented By Type (Small Size (Less than or Equal to 12.5"), Medium Size (12.5" to 19.5"), and Large Size (Greater-Than 19.5")), By End-user (Hospital, Treatment Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The global patient infotainment terminals market accounted for US$ 512.5 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 1337.5 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.1%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.
The prominent player operating in the global patient infotainment terminals market includes Barco, CliniLinc, Onyx Healthcare Inc., Lincor, PDi Communication Systems Inc., ClinicAll International Corporation, Teguar Computers, Advantech Co., Ltd., BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH, and ARBOR Technology Corp.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
