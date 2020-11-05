GEODIS, a global logistics provider, has announced the continuation of its scheduled Own Controlled Network (OCN) service linking Europe and the USA. The current service, providing three full rotations each week, has been confirmed throughout 2021.

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With transatlantic air freight capacity continuing to be tight and forecasted to remain so well into 2021, GEODIS is contracting freighters to operate within its OCN as part of its global AirDirect service offering. The 2021 schedule is confirmed between Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) with 3 departures and 3 return flights a week.



Eric Martin-Neuville, Executive Vice President, Freight Forwarding of GEODIS said, “Our customers on both sides of the Atlantic have been suffering from a severe shortage of regular, guaranteed air freight options. We foresee this situation remaining for some time and so have committed resources to provide stability and assure the continuity of our service through the full year of 2021. As a critical element of our OCN program, we can ensure seamless end-to-end delivery through consistent monitoring and control of all shipments, including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment as well as vaccine delivery as it becomes available.”

Through its AirDirect product, GEODIS will offer capacity wherever the market demand requires. Additionally, GEODIS AirDirect services operate a weekly fixed day schedule between Hong Kong (HKG) and Guadalajara, Mexico (GDL) as well as Shanghai-Amsterdam-Shanghai (AMS-PVG-AMS).

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

