New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyaluminum Chloride Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961098/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027. Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$316.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $208.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Polyaluminum Chloride market in the U.S. is estimated at US$208.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$203.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • BASF SE
  • Feralco AB
  • GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
  • Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.
  • Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd
  • Kemira Oyj
  • USALCO, LLC.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961098/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polyaluminum Chloride Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polyaluminum Chloride Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Polyaluminum Chloride Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Liquid (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Liquid (Form) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Liquid (Form) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Powder (Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Powder (Form) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Powder (Form) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Water Treatment (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 11: Water Treatment (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Water Treatment (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Paper Industry (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Paper Industry (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Paper Industry (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Cosmetic Additives (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Cosmetic Additives (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Cosmetic Additives (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Oil & Gas (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027

Table 20: Oil & Gas (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Decolorization in Textile Industry (Application)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Decolorization in Textile Industry (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019

Table 24: Decolorization in Textile Industry (Application)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Polyaluminum Chloride Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in the United States by
Form: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 30: United States Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: United States Polyaluminum Chloride Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 33: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Canadian Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market Review
by Form in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 36: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 37: Canadian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 39: Canadian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Polyaluminum Chloride: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 41: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019

Table 42: Japanese Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Analysis
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyaluminum Chloride in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 44: Japanese Polyaluminum Chloride Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 45: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Polyaluminum Chloride Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 48: Chinese Polyaluminum Chloride Market by Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Polyaluminum Chloride in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 51: Chinese Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polyaluminum Chloride Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Polyaluminum Chloride Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 53: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 54: European Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: European Polyaluminum Chloride Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027

Table 56: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 57: European Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Breakdown
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: European Polyaluminum Chloride Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 59: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 60: European Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 61: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in France by Form:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 62: French Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 63: French Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Analysis by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: Polyaluminum Chloride Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 65: French Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 66: French Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 67: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 68: German Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 69: German Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Breakdown
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 71: German Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 72: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 73: Italian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 75: Italian Polyaluminum Chloride Market by Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 76: Italian Demand for Polyaluminum Chloride in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 77: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 78: Italian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Polyaluminum Chloride:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period
2012-2019

Table 81: United Kingdom Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyaluminum Chloride in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 83: United Kingdom Polyaluminum Chloride Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 84: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Polyaluminum Chloride Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Spanish Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market Review
by Form in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 87: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 88: Spanish Polyaluminum Chloride Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 90: Spanish Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Russia by Form:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 93: Russian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Breakdown
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Russian Polyaluminum Chloride Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 96: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Polyaluminum Chloride Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027

Table 98: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 99: Rest of Europe Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Rest of Europe Polyaluminum Chloride Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 101: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 102: Rest of Europe Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Polyaluminum Chloride Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 104: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Asia-Pacific by
Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 109: Polyaluminum Chloride Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Australian Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 114: Australian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: Australian Polyaluminum Chloride Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 117: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 118: Indian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Indian Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market Review
by Form in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 120: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 121: Indian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 123: Indian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: South Korean Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 126: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 128: South Korean Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 129: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyaluminum
Chloride: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyaluminum Chloride Market
Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyaluminum Chloride in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyaluminum Chloride Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 135: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Polyaluminum Chloride Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 137: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Latin American Polyaluminum Chloride Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 139: Latin American Polyaluminum Chloride Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027

Table 140: Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 141: Latin American Polyaluminum Chloride Market by Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Polyaluminum Chloride in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 143: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 144: Latin American Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Polyaluminum Chloride Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027

Table 146: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Argentinean Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Argentinean Polyaluminum Chloride Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 149: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 150: Argentinean Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 151: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Brazil by Form:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 152: Brazilian Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 153: Brazilian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Polyaluminum Chloride Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 155: Brazilian Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 156: Brazilian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

MEXICO
Table 157: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Mexican Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 159: Mexican Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Breakdown
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 161: Mexican Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 162: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Polyaluminum Chloride Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027

Table 164: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Rest of Latin
America by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Polyaluminum Chloride Market
Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Polyaluminum Chloride Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 167: Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 168: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Polyaluminum Chloride Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 170: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 171: The Middle East Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 172: The Middle East Polyaluminum Chloride Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: The Middle East Polyaluminum Chloride Historic
Market by Form in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 174: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012,2020, and
2027

Table 175: The Middle East Polyaluminum Chloride Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 176: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 177: The Middle East Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Polyaluminum Chloride: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 179: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Iranian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Analysis
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyaluminum Chloride in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 182: Iranian Polyaluminum Chloride Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 183: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Polyaluminum Chloride Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027

Table 185: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Israeli Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Breakdown
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Israeli Polyaluminum Chloride Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 188: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 189: Israeli Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Polyaluminum Chloride Market by Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyaluminum Chloride in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 194: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Polyaluminum Chloride Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 198: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Polyaluminum Chloride Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 201: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Form for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Polyaluminum Chloride Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Polyaluminum Chloride Market
Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Polyaluminum Chloride Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 207: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 208: African Polyaluminum Chloride Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027

Table 209: Polyaluminum Chloride Market in Africa by Form:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 210: African Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Breakdown
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: African Polyaluminum Chloride Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 212: Polyaluminum Chloride Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 213: Polyaluminum Chloride Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961098/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001