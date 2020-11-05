New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PoE Injectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961097/?utm_source=GNW
4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.1% over the period 2020-2027. Single-Port Midspan, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$312.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi-Port Midspan segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $144.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The PoE Injectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$144.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$146.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
PoE Injector Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: PoE Injectors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: PoE Injectors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: PoE Injectors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Single-Port Midspan (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Single-Port Midspan (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Single-Port Midspan (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Multi-Port Midspan (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Multi-Port Midspan (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Multi-Port Midspan (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US PoE Injector Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States PoE Injectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: PoE Injectors Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States PoE Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian PoE Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian PoE Injectors Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 15: PoE Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for PoE Injectors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 17: PoE Injectors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese PoE Injectors Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese PoE Injectors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: PoE Injectors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese PoE Injectors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European PoE Injector Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European PoE Injectors Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: PoE Injectors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: European PoE Injectors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European PoE Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 26: PoE Injectors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European PoE Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: PoE Injectors Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French PoE Injectors Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: French PoE Injectors Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: PoE Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: German PoE Injectors Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: German PoE Injectors Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian PoE Injectors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: PoE Injectors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian PoE Injectors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for PoE Injectors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: PoE Injectors Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom PoE Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe PoE Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 41: PoE Injectors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe PoE Injectors Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: PoE Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific PoE Injectors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific PoE Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World PoE Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Rest of World PoE Injectors Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: PoE Injectors Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
