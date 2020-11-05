New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PoE Injectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961097/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.1% over the period 2020-2027. Single-Port Midspan, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$312.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi-Port Midspan segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $144.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The PoE Injectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$144.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$146.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advantech Co., Ltd.

American Power Conversion Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ICP Das Co., Ltd.

L-Com, Inc.

Linear Technology Corporation

Microsemi Corporation

Phihong USA Corporation

TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961097/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

PoE Injector Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: PoE Injectors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: PoE Injectors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: PoE Injectors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Single-Port Midspan (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Single-Port Midspan (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Single-Port Midspan (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Multi-Port Midspan (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Multi-Port Midspan (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Multi-Port Midspan (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US PoE Injector Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States PoE Injectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: PoE Injectors Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States PoE Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian PoE Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian PoE Injectors Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 15: PoE Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for PoE Injectors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 17: PoE Injectors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese PoE Injectors Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese PoE Injectors Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: PoE Injectors Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese PoE Injectors Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European PoE Injector Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European PoE Injectors Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: PoE Injectors Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European PoE Injectors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European PoE Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: PoE Injectors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European PoE Injectors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: PoE Injectors Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French PoE Injectors Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French PoE Injectors Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: PoE Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German PoE Injectors Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: German PoE Injectors Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian PoE Injectors Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: PoE Injectors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian PoE Injectors Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for PoE Injectors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: PoE Injectors Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom PoE Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe PoE Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 41: PoE Injectors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe PoE Injectors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: PoE Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific PoE Injectors Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific PoE Injectors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World PoE Injectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World PoE Injectors Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: PoE Injectors Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961097/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001