Denver, CO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Infinite CBD is host to a lineup of holiday promotions to help customers save on the products they love. For the duration of November, Infinite CBD will be donating one 500mg CBD isolate tincture for every two bags of their seasonal Apple Pie Gummies sold! All donations will be sent to Weed for Warriors, a nonprofit organization geared to help those who have served for this country.

Weed for Warriors is an extraordinary cause aimed at the well-being of those who have served the United States of America. More specifically, they hope to improve their quality of life through homeopathic and natural alternatives - making sense of their name. Weed for Warriors states on their website:

“Weed For Warriors Project is a social justice lifestyle brand supporting holistic rehabilitation for veterans through community-based projects, proactive care advocacy, cannabis education and compassion WFWP urges change for the empowerment of the people.”

Veteran-owned, Infinite CBD found the mission of Weed for Warriors to closely match their own. While this cause fits well during the month of veterans day, Infinite CBD has also focused their efforts on getting deals to customers. Veterans make up about 7% of the United States population and unfortunately make up about 20% of all suicides committed in the country. In this donation, Infinite CBD hopes to alleviate some of that mental stress for those who have served.

Consumers are working with less this holiday season, which is why the Infinite CBD team wanted to roll out three campaigns back-to-back. The first, “Rotten Apples,” gave each customer the chance to win free merchandise and store credit throughout October. The Weed for Warriors effort will be exclusive to November, while December will showcase the final savings campaign, “Naughty or Nice.”

About Infinite CBD: Infinite CBD is a single-source CBD isolate company based in Lakewood, CO. Infinite CBD provides 99%+ CBD products to online customers and wholesalers at infinitecbd.com. Routine CBD is the best path to a healthier lifestyle and Infinite CBD makes it easier than ever.





