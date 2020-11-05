New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photonic ICs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961092/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Attenuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28.1% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Modulators segment is readjusted to a revised 29.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $316.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.7% CAGR



The Photonic ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$316.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.7% and 24.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.9% CAGR.



Lasers Segment to Record 33% CAGR



In the global Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$208.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$728.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 169-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AifoTec

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Broadcom Ltd.

Ciena Corporation

EMCORE Corporation

Enablence Technologies, Inc.

Finisar Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Infinera Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kaiam Corp.

Luxtera, Inc.

Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

Neophotonics Corporation

Oclaro, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

VIAVI Solutions Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961092/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Photonic IC Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Photonic ICs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Photonic ICs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Attenuators (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Attenuators (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Modulators (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Modulators (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Lasers (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Lasers (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Optical Amplifiers (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Optical Amplifiers (Component) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Detectors (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Detectors (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Photo Detectors (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Photo Detectors (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Optical Fiber Sensor (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Optical Fiber Sensor (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Biophotonics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Biophotonics (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Optical Signal Processing (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Optical Signal Processing (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Biomedical (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Biomedical (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Optical Communications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Optical Communications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Optical Fiber Communications (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Optical Fiber Communications (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Photonic IC Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: United States Photonic ICs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: United States Photonic ICs Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Photonic ICs Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Photonic ICs Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 33: Canadian Photonic ICs Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Photonic ICs Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 35: Canadian Photonic ICs Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Canadian Photonic ICs Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Photonic ICs : Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Japanese Photonic ICs Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Photonic

ICs in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: Photonic ICs Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 41: Chinese Photonic ICs Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Chinese Photonic ICs Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Photonic ICs in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Chinese Photonic ICs Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Photonic IC Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 45: European Photonic ICs Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 46: European Photonic ICs Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: European Photonic ICs Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 48: European Photonic ICs Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Photonic ICs Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Photonic ICs Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 51: Photonic ICs Market in France by Component: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: French Photonic ICs Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Photonic ICs Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 54: French Photonic ICs Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Photonic ICs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: German Photonic ICs Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Photonic ICs Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 58: Photonic ICs Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 59: Italian Photonic ICs Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Italian Photonic ICs Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 61: Italian Demand for Photonic ICs in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Italian Photonic ICs Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 63: United Kingdom Market for Photonic ICs : Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 64: United Kingdom Photonic ICs Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Photonic ICs in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Photonic ICs Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 67: Rest of Europe Photonic ICs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 68: Rest of Europe Photonic ICs Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: Rest of Europe Photonic ICs Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 70: Rest of Europe Photonic ICs Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 71: Photonic ICs Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Photonic ICs Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Photonic ICs Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: Asia-Pacific Photonic ICs Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 75: Rest of World Photonic ICs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 76: Photonic ICs Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 77: Rest of World Photonic ICs Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 78: Rest of World Photonic ICs Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 55

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961092/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001