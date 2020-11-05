New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Assessment of Growth Opportunities in the Indian eWaste Management Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982277/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst predicts that the market will touch 11.5 million tonnes by 2025. The study delves into various insights on the current state of the eWaste management market in India and jots down the drivers and restraints to its growth. The increase in the number of dual-income families, the burgeoning electronics industry, the rapid growth of IT companies, and progressive policies that aim to improve the formal channel are the key growth drivers in the market. At the same time, the market growth is restrained by a general lack of awareness about proper eWaste management, the presence of a large unorganised channel and the capital-intensive nature of eWaste management market. It is also worth noting that the high level of capital expenditure is also a major barrier for entry into the market.

