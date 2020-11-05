New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Germany Blood Collection Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis – Germany Analysis and Forecast – by Product ; Method ; End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953792/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the blood collection device market is mainly attributed to the growing number of accidents & trauma cases and rising incidence of infectious disease, growing research and development in liquid biopsy technology. However, the shortage of qualified personnel and risk associated with blood transfusion restrains the growth of the market.

Blood collection devices help in safe withdrawal of blood.Blood is collected from donor to perform various diagnostic tests.



Needles & Syringes, and lancets and other devices are used for arterial and venous blood collection. Arterial blood collection has various advantages such as arterial blood gas sampling, and intraoperative blood salvage.

Growth in blood collection tube is also contributing in the growth of market.Key players such as BD, Greiner Bio AG and Terumo Corporation are launching new blood collection tube.



For instance, In 2018, BD launched Circulating Cell-Free DNA Blood Collection Tube for Europe region.

COVID19 has impacted Germany blood collection market heavily.It has disrupted the blood donation process in the country.



People are avoiding visiting blood donation center due to fear of corona virus. This has led into the shortage of the blood reserve the country.

Based on product, the blood collection devices market is segmented into blood collection tubes, blood collection needles/holders, blood collection set, and others.The blood collection needles/holders segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, blood collection tube segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on method, the blood collection devices market is segmented into manual blood collection and automated blood collection. The manual blood collection segment held the larger share of the market in 2019 and the same segment is expected to continue its dominance with the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the blood collection devices market is segmented into hospitals and pathology laboratories, blood banks, and others. The hospitals and pathology laboratories segment held the highest share of the market in 2019 and continues to dominate with the higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO, European Blood Alliance (EBA), German Medical Association along with company websites, are a few of the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

