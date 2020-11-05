Paris, November 5th, 2020

Appointments to Natixis’ senior management committee

Anne-Christine Champion, Head of Real Assets at Natixis’ Corporate & Investment Banking division, and Mohamed Kallala, Head of Global Markets at Natixis’ Corporate & Investment Banking division, are appointed Co-Heads of Natixis’ Corporate & Investment Banking, and members of Natixis’ senior management committee as from today. Anne-Christine Champion and Mohamed Kallala succeed Marc Vincent who is appointed Global Head of M&A at Natixis.

Nicolas Namias, CEO of Natixis, said: "I am particularly pleased to welcome Anne-Christine Champion and Mohamed Kallala to the Natixis senior management committee as Co-Heads of the Corporate & Investment Banking division. Anne-Christine and Mohamed have in-depth knowledge of Natixis and its clients since the creation of our company and have a perfect mastery of the various expertise of our corporate banking activities. Their mission will be to implement the new orientations we have set for this business and to prepare, with all of our teams, our next strategic development and growth plan. I would like to warmly thank Marc Vincent for the great work he has accomplished in the service of our Corporate & Investment Banking business and Natixis since 2012 and I am delighted that, as Global Head of M&A for Natixis, he will be leading the development of our Mergers & Acquisitions boutiques, which he actively contributed to create”.

Anne-Christine Champion started her career in 2002 at CDC IXIS Financial Engineering, where she handled the execution and origination of infrastructure financial advisory and arranging mandates. In 2012, she became Global Head of Infrastructure & Projects within Natixis' Corporate & Investment Banking division. In 2016, she was appointed Global Head of Portfolio Management, and in 2017, Global Head of Distribution and Portfolio Management, a team created to strengthen the O2D (Originate-to-Distribute) model of the bank. In 2019, she was appointed Global Head of Real Assets at Natixis’ Corporate & Investment Banking division.

Mohamed Kallala started his career in 1993 as an ALM trader for BNP Paribas before being appointed Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Crédit Agricole Indosuez in 1995. In 2000, he joined the Global Equities department as Head of the Corporate Finance business before joining Natixis in 2005 to head up Corporate Finance Real Estate. In 2010, he was appointed Head of Real Estate Finance before becoming Global Head of Investment Banking at Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking in 2016. Mohamed was appointed Global Head of Global Markets as of March 1st, 2020.

Marc Vincent started his career at Citibank in New York in 1985 in the Mergers & Acquisitions division. He then joined Credit Suisse First Boston in 1992 to head up the French Corporate Finance team based in Paris. In 1996, he became the Head of Investment Banking for Schroders in Paris and then was appointed as a member of Schroders Executive Committee and Head of European Equity Capital Markets. In 2000, he became Head of French Investment banking for Salomon Smith Barney in Paris. Since 2004, he was Chairman of Mediobanca France and a member of the Mediobanca Spa Strategic Committee. He joined Natixis in September 2012 as a member of the senior management committee in charge of Coverage and Advisory in the Corporate & Investment Banking division. Marc has been appointed Global Co-Head of Corporate & Investment Banking in February 2016 and Global Head Corporate & Investment Banking in 2017.





About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts nearly 16,000 employees across 38 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €11.6 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.2% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A+ / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in

Figures as at 30 June 2020

