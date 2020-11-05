New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Analysis - Forecast by Product Type ; End users, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953780/?utm_source=GNW

Further, increasing awareness and adoption of wearable dialysis devices and aging population are also projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Further, growing number of technological advancements in dialysis devices to deal with chronic kidney conditions are also anticipated to accelerate the market growth.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to less impact on the portable and wearable dialysis device market during the forecast period.



It is likely to owe several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. However, at present and in the following few years is expected to show a negative impact on market growth.

Significant gap between demand and supply for organ donation creates a lucrative opportunity for growth of the portable and wearable dialysis devices in the region. For instance, according to data published on NCBI in 2020, organ donation and transplantation was very low, i.e. 9.7 organ donations per million population was observed in Germany. Also, the country ranked 39th across the globe and 24th in European Union. Such considerably lower rate of organ donation is likely to drive the growth of the Europe portable and wearable dialysis devices market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the Europe portable and wearable dialysis devices market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.In 2019, the hemodialysis product type segment held a larger share of the market.



Also, the segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

