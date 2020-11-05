Rueil Malmaison, 5 November 2020

Eurovia is awarded two railway works contracts

by Deutsche Bahn in North Rhine-Westphalia

Redevelopment of the Bonn Beuel station

Renovation of the track along the Leverkusen-Rheindorf/Langenfeld-Berghausen line

Contracts worth a total €67 million

THG, subsidiary of ETF (Eurovia) in Germany, has been awarded two railway works contracts by Deutsche Bahn worth a total €67 million.

The first contract concerns the redevelopment of the Bonn Beuel station, where work will begin in the first quarter of 2021 with completion scheduled for 2023. It involves renovating two lines and platforms, building two underground footpaths, developing accessible routes for persons with reduced mobility and installing noise barriers.

The second contract is to renovate 8 kilometres of track and build 3.3 kilometres of new track on the line connecting Leverkusen-Rheindorf to Langenfeld-Berghausen. Once the work has been completed, trains will be able to travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h. The contract also involves installing over 8,000 m2 of noise barriers.

About VINCI

