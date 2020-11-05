Ap24

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited Company dealt in CPL Resources Plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1) Equities Date of dealing 04/11/2020

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant secuities acquired Highest price paid (Note 3) Lowest price paid



(Note 3) 627 980 pence (GBP) 951.25 pence (GBP)





Total number of securities disposed Highest price received (Note 3) Lowest price received



(Note 3) 627 1,000.18 pence (GBP) 1,000.12 pence (GBP)

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,



e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 4) Number of relevant securities



(Note 5) Price per unit



(Note 3)





(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,



e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.