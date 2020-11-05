5 November 2020
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)
Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|31 October 2020
|3,099,923,579
|Number of theoretical voting rights:
5,295,260,808
|Number of exercisable voting rights:
5,294,013,161
*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.
