The limited and declining number of fixed telephone lines has restricted the development of fixed broadband services, which has encouraged the mobile network operators to continue to invest in network upgrades. As a result, LTE services are available to about 99% of the population, while fixed-line networks only cover about 70%.

The number of mobile broadband subscribers has grown steadily in recent years, though as with the mobile sector it is expected that the pandemic will severely impact on this growth at least into 2021. From 2022 it is expected that growth will be stronger as subscribers respond to improved network capabilities. The network operators failed to show any interest in a spectrum auction to be held in September 2020 which was cancelled as a result.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.



Key developments:

Nur Telecom’s LTE infrastructure expanded to cover 99% of the population;

State Communications Authority’s 2.3GHz spectrum auction fails to attract bids;

Fixed telephony continues its decline as customers migrate to the mobile platform;

SCA agrees to make available spectrum in the 3.3-5GHz, 2.425-2.95GHz and 3.7-4GHz ranges for mobile services;

Report update includes an assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, telecom maturity Index charts and analyses, regulator’s market data for 2019, recent market developments.

