Alstom to deliver 66 additional Citadis trams to Casablanca in Morocco

Casa Transports has chosen Alstom to provide tramways for Casablanca lines 3&4

5 November 2020 – Alstom has been awarded a contract by Casa Transports, the company in charge of Casablanca’s public transport, to provide 66 Citadis trams X05 and an option for 22 additional trams for lines 3 & 4 expected to open by end of 2023. The contract is worth €130 million*.

The number of passengers using the Casablanca tramway lines 1 and 2, in service since December 2012 and January 2019, has increased with now more than 220,000 passengers per day in the network. In order to address the growing mobility demand, Casa Transports has been missioned by public authorities to extend around 26 km of tramway lines and purchase new rolling stock. Alstom has previously supplied 124 Citadis x02, the power supply and the signaling equipment for line 1 & 2.

“We are pleased to pursue our contribution to the development and modernization of the Moroccan urban network thanks to our proven mobility solutions that benefit from the very latest technological innovations. We are very proud with this new order and of Casa Transports’ trust and confidence in Alstom’s Citadis solution. With a total fleet of at least 256 Citadis to be operated in Morocco, more people in Casablanca will be able to commute comfortably” said Nourddine Rhalmi, President of Alstom in Morocco.

The new Citadis trams for Casablanca will operate in double units of 64 meters, which will carry up to 630 passengers each. The full low-floor and the 12 side doors facilitate passenger flow and enable access for all, including people with reduced mobility. As per Casa Transport, the new generation of tramway will be equipped with the latest passenger information systems. Furthermore, in line with Casa Transport requirements, Alstom proposes a design reflecting the history and culture of Casablanca.

The Citadis trams will be manufactured partly in Barcelona and many suppliers based in Morocco will participate to produce subsystems that will be integrated, as well, in Spain. Also, the Alstom factory in Fez will provide the electrical cabins and loomings. The French sites involved are La Rochelle for Project Management and Engineering activities, Valenciennes for interior design, Ornans for the motors, Villeurbanne for the onboard electronics, Aix-en-Provence for the speed measurement system and legal recorder, Tarbes for the modules and circuit breaker cabinets and Saint-Ouen for the design. The Charleroi site in Belgium will provide the traction system and the Getafe site in Spain will provide bogies. After delivery and before their commissioning, the trams will undergo static and dynamic tests on the client’s site. Finally the Alstom team in Morocco will ensure the after sales service.

Alstom has been present in Morocco for a century. With more than 500 employees, Alstom has completed a number of key projects, including the delivery of 190 Citadis X02 trams to the cities of Rabat (66 Trams) and Casablanca (124 Trams), 12 Avelia Euroduplex trains for the high-speed line that links Tangier to Casablanca and 50 Prima locomotives providing the best solutions for freight, passenger and mixed transport services.

Thanks to the new plant in Fez, Alstom is able to increase the production of cables for rail applications as well as electrical switchboxes that are supplied to its European plants and mounted on trains exported around the world.

* Booked in Q3 of the fiscal year 2020/21

About Alstom Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.



Contacts Press Contacts - Corporate:

Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (7) 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com







Samuel MILLER – Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com



Press Contact - North and Central Africa:

Souade BEKHTI – Tel: + 33 (6) 60 47 16 66

souade.bekhti@alstomgroup.com





Investor relations:

Julie MOREL – Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58

julie.morel@alstomgroup.com









Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com















Attachment