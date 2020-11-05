CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. announced today the following organizational changes:



Samir Taghiyev, CFA, appointed co-manager of Canadian Small Cap strategy

Effective March 1st, 2021, Samir Taghiyev, CFA, will become co-manager of the Mawer Canadian Small Cap strategy.

Mr. Taghiyev joined the firm in 2014 as an equity analyst. After completing the Mawer analyst rotation program, he joined the Canadian Small Cap strategy in 2016. Jeff Mo, CFA, will continue as lead manager for the strategy. Mr. Mo has been lead manager since 2015.

Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Christian Deckart, CFA, Ph.D, appointed lead manager of Global Equity strategy

Effective September 30th, 2021, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Christian Deckart, CFA, Ph.D, will become lead manager of Mawer’s Global Equity strategy.

Paul Moroz, CFA, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), will continue as co-manager, and focus on his role as CIO. Mr. Deckart was appointed co-manager of the Global Equity strategy in 2016. He is also lead manager of Mawer’s Global Small cap strategy, which he became co-manager of in 2015.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.





