Pleasanton, CA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California has been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as one of San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2020.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies companies that promote the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approaches. Companies are evaluated on a number of key measures, including compensation, benefits, engagement, retention, employee education and development, recruitment, communication, diversity and inclusion, community initiatives, and more. Companies receiving the Best and Brightest designation are recognized for their commitment to fostering employee enrichment and professional growth and demonstrating a commitment to their employees.

Associa Northern California was recognized alongside the other winning companies at the Best and Brightest digital conference, where 13 elite winners were honored in the Best of the Best small, medium, and large business categories.

“Associa Northern California is proud to be recognized by the NABR as one of the Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for the second year in a row,” stated Kelly Zibell, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “Our leadership team has always been committed to providing resources and professional opportunities that further employee advancement and strengthen the employee experience.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more visit www.associaonline.com.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

