Mount Vernon, New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital, the award-winning manufacturer of professional AV and control systems shines the spotlight on the KD-EX18G HDMI extender kit, featuring Key Digital’s new proprietary HDMI extension technology, Ultra High Definition over Twisted Pair (UHDoTP).

The KD-EX18G with UHDoTP stands apart from other HDMI extenders as it allows Key Digital to present this fully capable extender kit at a more cost-effective price point than most HDBaseT offerings. The KD-EX18G features 4K/UHD 18G extension, 4K to 1080p down-conversion, HDMI pass-through, power over CAT, two-way IR, handshake control, and Forced Hot Plug all in a low-profile slim chassis design.

“We are very excited to show-off our new proprietary 4K to 1080p down-converting technology, Ultra High Def over Twisted Pair, or UHDoTP. Key Digital is proud to continue the advancement of technologies that change the applications and scope of AV products and installations, and UHDoTP is sure to be a game changer,” said Masha Tsinberg Lakhter, COO of Key Digital. “We recognize the need for a range of features in one product family, and the valuable KD-EX18G extender kit checks so many boxes while remaining incredibly cost-effective. This is just the first Key Digital product family to utilize UHDoTP, and we eagerly await its reception to the market.”

This new extender kit supports up to 18Gbps, meets HDCP2.2 compliancy, and extends video resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 60hz with 4:4:4 chroma sub-sampling over a single CAT5e/6 cable up to 35m (115ft) and 1080p signals are extended up to 50m (164ft).

Providing added integration options in both new and retrofit instillations, the KD-EX18G features 4K to 1080p down-convert, which may be applied to the UHDoTP output. Using KD-EX18G in a Key Digital matrix system, integrators may send signals from a 4K video source to a 1080p display without requiring the 4K source to lower its output resolution. When this feature is activated the integrator is benefited as the signal may now be extended 50m (164 ft).

HDMI pass-through enables connection to local monitors or AV receivers for surround audio support of Dolby®, Dolby® TrueHD, DTS™ and DTS-HD™ (formats up to 7.1). KD-EX18G features the unique ability to copy the EDID handshake from the display or AV receiver connected to the HDMI pass-through port as an alternative to copying from the display connected to the receive unit. When the afore mentioned resolution down-conversion is applied, the HDMI pass-thru port remains active with the incoming 4K signal.

The UHDoTP output on the KD-EX18G offers support of Dolby®, DTS™ (formats up to 5.1/6.1) and extension with fully automatic adjustment of feedback, equalization, and amplification depending on cabling length via a single CAT5e/6 cable. Visually lossless compression is achieved with 18G enabling technology applied to all video formats exceeding 10.2Gbps to accommodate the UHDoTP transmission channel.

With flexible power over CAT (PoC) only one power connection is necessary. The transmitter may power the receiver or the receiver may power the transmitter.

KD-EX18G features support of HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) video which allows users to experience more life-like images through a greater range of luminance levels. Key Digital’s HDR10 delivery is handled as part of their proprietary Full-Buffer System which manages TMDS re-clocking and signal re-generation, HDCP authentication of source and display, EDID handshake control, and Hot Plug Detection control. The KD-EX18G extender set delivers the highest possible support across the highly sought-after preferences of video signals with both more contrast ratio and higher resolution. In 10G pass-through mode uncompressed 10.2Gbps signal extension is enabled.

Key Digital boasts an internal library with 15 EDID handshakes including an update to 4K handshakes which includes HDR header information. Additionally, the native EDID data from the connected output/display device may be provided to the video source. Three of the 15 EDID settings apply 4K to 1080p down-conversion.

In addition to HDMI video and audio signals, KD-EX18G also carries IR for controlling remotely located equipment. With IR sensor powering via +5V on IR In ports, KD-EX18G collects line-of-sight IR from remotes without an external IR connecting block. Utilizing Up/Down IR, two channels of IR enable control to and from devices or control systems connected to the transmitter and receiver units.

The KD-EX18G features deep color support up to UHD/4K 30Hz 4:4:4/12 bits or 60Hz 4:4:4/8 bit.

