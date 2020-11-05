PUNE, India, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cold Laser Therapy Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



Cold Laser Therapy Market was worth US$ 350 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 675 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Cold Laser Therapy is one of the methods used for pain management. It is also known as Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) and is non-invasive type of treatment. Patients suffering from acute and chronic pain are treated with cold laser therapy for quick relief. As against surgical and aesthetic lasers, these devices do not heat up the tissue under treatment. Both superficial tissues and deep tissues can be treated with the help of different wavelengths. There is a healthy demand for cold laser therapy devices from physical therapists worldwide. The devices used for therapy are handy and lightweight. The devices are battery operated hence, easy on maintenance. A wide range of applications right from sports injury to arthritis gets treated with the help of cold laser therapy. They target at biostimulation of cells in body for positive results including enhancing immune system response, rapid protein synthesis and so on.

Cold laser therapy is gaining popularity as a modality across chiropractors and physiotherapists worldwide. The United States FDA has recently approved Erchonia’s low level laser therapy devices for treating chronic musculoskeletal pain. This confirms that laser is the technology of future. The practitioners have started experiencing the multifold advantages and have thus included it as one of the important modalities. The number of sessions recommended differ on the basis of severity of injury. In majority cases, cold laser therapy is combined with other modality for better results. Many global device manufacturers are investing in progressing the cold laser therapy devices. The increased acceptance of these devices across physical therapists and chiropractors is expected to set a growth path for this modality through 2030.

Handy nature of devices is an additional benefit

The delivery of efficient and timely results in treating an injury is the prime benefit of cold laser therapy. Along with this, being handy in nature and ease encourages the use of cold laser therapy devices. Solo clinic operators deal with space constraint and the portability of these devices helps the practitioners to make an easy decision. The device manufacturers ensure thorough training of the device operation and promptly handle the aftermarket needs of practitioners.

Increased incidences of musculoskeletal pain and attention towards skin disorders supports the rising demand

The cases of musculoskeletal pain have been increasing due to sedentary lifestyle across the globe. The efficacy of cold laser therapy makes it a preferred choice amongst the physical therapists in treating chronic muscle pain. Almost one third population in the United States suffers from musculoskeletal pain. Traditional practices implemented by chiropractors and therapists are getting replaced with modalities such as cold laser therapy. The misconception associated with laser treatment have been addressed by the device manufacturers. The treatment through cold laser therapy is completely free from any tissue heating or any such side effect. Population suffering from skin disorders is aware than before and prepared to receive the best available treatment. It is a result driven solution and hence, the choice of dermatologists.

Solo clinics are the highest revenue generating buyer category

Hospitals, solo clinics and home care are the three broad buyer categories of cold laser therapy devices. Solo clinics account for highest revenue generation worldwide. The physical therapists, chiropractors and occupational therapists operate through their individual clinics along with consulting in a multispecialty hospital. The volume of solo clinics outnumbers those of hospitals for obvious reasons. The clinic operators ensure a wise choice of devices with respect to investment and delivery of results.

Asia Pacific region holds high potential as compared to the western regions

The demand for cold laser therapy is seen rising across Asia countries such as Australia, China, India and so on. The practitioners across the region are aware of the biological benefits and have been recommending the same to their patients. The patients are gradually getting over the misconceptions associated with laser in general and are thus open to cold laser therapy. Having said this, the western continents are maintaining the demand through educating the practitioners, therapists as well as the patients.

Major players active in the global Cold Laser Therapy Market include BTL, Apira Science , BioLight Technologies LLC, Erchonia Corporation, Good Energies, Irradia, Meditech International, Inc., Theralase Technologies, Inc., THOR Photomedicine Ltd.

