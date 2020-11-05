ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services for connected mobile devices, today confirmed that it will release its 2020 third quarter financial results after the market closes on November 11, 2020, and conduct a conference call the same day at 3 p.m. Mountain Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).



To register for access to a live video webcast of the call, please click the ‘Investors’ tab on the Company’s website at https://www.evolving.com/investors and then click the ‘Q3 earnings call’ icon on the left. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on that website through February 11, 2021.

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alice Ahern

Investor Relations

Evolving Systems

Tel: 1-844-732-5898

Email: investors@evolving.com