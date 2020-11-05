-Relaunch of Xenleta® and Sivextro® commenced in late September-
- Type A Meeting with FDA for Contepo™ held on October 30th -
DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
“Nabriva started the third quarter by completing an important business development transaction with Merck & Co., Inc. to promote and distribute SIVEXTRO in the U.S. It was one of several key components in our plan towards re-establishing our community-focused sales effort, along with continuing to expand our strong managed care coverage and deploying the Amplity sales force,” said Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics. “Since late September, there have been 15 Amplity representatives in the field promoting both SIVEXTRO and XENLETA. Initial indications are promising with better than expected access to physicians due to SIVEXTRO’s brand recognition. We are leveraging Amplity’s experience by targeting the most accessible health care providers (HCPs) during the pandemic which is also enabling increased promotion of XENLETA. Given the favorable experience to date, an additional 45 professional representatives are expected to be placed in select territories in November. We estimate that the expanded team will be able to call on almost 8,000 HCPs in total and reach approximately 60% of historical SIVEXTRO prescribers and about 57% of estimated XENLETA prescribers. With an estimated 50% of these physicians being potential prescribers of both brands, we believe Nabriva will be in a position to efficiently establish a right-sized organization to drive demand for both products.”
CORPORATE AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATES
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2020
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2020
About Nabriva Therapeutics plc
Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA® (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO® (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.
About XENLETA
XENLETA (lefamulin) is a first-in-class semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans discovered and developed by the Nabriva Therapeutics team. It is designed to inhibit the synthesis of bacterial protein, which is required for bacteria to grow. XENLETA’s binding occurs with high affinity, high specificity and at molecular sites that are different than other antibiotic classes. Efficacy of XENLETA was demonstrated in two multicenter, multinational, double-blind, double-dummy, non-inferiority trials assessing a total of 1,289 patients with CABP. In these trials, XENLETA was compared with moxifloxacin and in one trial, moxifloxacin with and without linezolid. Patients who received XENLETA had similar rates of efficacy as those taking moxifloxacin alone or moxifloxacin plus linezolid. The most common adverse reactions associated with XENLETA included diarrhea, nausea, reactions at the injection site, elevated liver enzymes, and vomiting. For more information, please visit www.XENLETA.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Nabriva Therapeutics, including but not limited to statements about its ability to successfully commercialize XENLETA for the treatment of CABP, including the availability of and ease of access to XENLETA through major U.S. specialty distributors, marketing exclusivity and patent protection for XENLETA, the distribution and promotion of SIVEXTRO for the treatment of ABSSSI, the development of CONTEPO for Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI), the expansion of its commercial sales force, the clinical utility of XENLETA for CABP, SIVEXTRO for ABSSSI and of CONTEPO for cUTI, plans for and timing of the review of regulatory filings for CONTEPO, efforts to bring CONTEPO to market, the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of XENLETA for CABP, SIVEXTRO for ABSSSI and CONTEPO for cUTI, the development of XENLETA and CONTEPO for additional indications, the development of additional formulations of XENLETA and CONTEPO, plans for making lefamulin available in the European Union, Canada and China, plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates, expectations regarding the ability of customers to satisfy demand for XENLETA with their existing inventory, expectations regarding the impact of the interruptions resulting from COVID-19 on its business, the sufficiency of Nabriva Therapeutics’ existing cash resources and its expectations regarding anticipated revenues from product sales and how far into the future its existing cash resources will fund its ongoing operations and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: Nabriva Therapeutics’ ability to successfully implement its commercialization plans for XENLETA and SIVEXTRO and whether market demand for XENLETA and SIVEXTRO is consistent with its expectations, Nabriva Therapeutics’ ability to build and maintain a sales force for XENLETA and SIVEXTRO, the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or studies in different disease indications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of CONTEPO for the treatment of cUTI, the extent of business interruptions resulting from the infection causing the COVID-19 outbreak or similar public health crises, the ability to retain and hire key personnel, the availability of adequate additional financing on acceptable terms or at all and such other important factors as are set forth in Nabriva Therapeutics’ annual and quarterly reports and other filings on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of the date of this press release. Nabriva Therapeutics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Nabriva Therapeutics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|As of
|As of
|(in thousands, except share data)
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|86,019
|$
|41,122
|Restricted cash
|392
|230
|Short-term investments
|175
|16
|Accounts receivable, net and other receivables
|2,744
|3,385
|Inventory
|682
|5,803
|Prepaid expenses
|1,158
|3,754
|Total current assets
|91,170
|54,310
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|2,474
|2,007
|Intangible assets, net
|91
|84
|Long-term receivables
|378
|369
|Total assets
|$
|94,113
|$
|56,770
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,673
|$
|2,041
|Accrued expense and other current liabilities
|11,966
|8,934
|Total current liabilities
|16,639
|10,975
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt
|34,502
|7,610
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,698
|1,956
|Total non-current liabilities
|36,200
|9,566
|Total liabilities
|52,839
|20,541
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Ordinary shares, nominal value $0.01, 1,000,000,000 ordinary shares authorized at September 30, 2020; 94,545,116 and 150,006,432 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively
|945
|1,500
|Preferred shares, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020; None issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Additional paid in capital
|517,044
|563,095
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|27
|27
|Accumulated deficit
|(476,742
|)
|(528,393
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|41,274
|36,229
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|94,113
|$
|56,770
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|Revenues:
|Product revenue, net
|$
|1,445
|(47
|)
|$
|1,445
|$
|61
|Collaboration revenue
|5,051
|616
|6,051
|768
|Research premium and grant revenue
|424
|722
|1,652
|1,738
|Total revenue
|6,920
|1,291
|9,148
|2,567
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of product sales
|(15
|)
|(25
|)
|(15
|)
|(401
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(5,601
|)
|(3,486
|)
|(21,213
|)
|(14,930
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(18,503
|)
|(10,997
|)
|(45,339
|)
|(35,094
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(24,119
|)
|(14,508
|)
|(66,567
|)
|(50,425
|)
|Loss from operations
|(17,199
|)
|(13,217
|)
|(57,419
|)
|(47,858
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Other income (expense), net
|(10
|)
|450
|116
|614
|Interest income
|94
|5
|176
|85
|Interest expense
|(709
|)
|(261
|)
|(2,512
|)
|(1,536
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|(2,757
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(17,824
|)
|(13,023
|)
|(59,639
|)
|(51,452
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|29
|72
|(80
|)
|(199
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(17,795
|)
|(12,951
|)
|$
|(59,719
|)
|$
|(51,651
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic and Diluted ($ per share)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.83
|)
|$
|(0.44
|)
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic and Diluted
|75,161,192
|144,690,904
|72,153,405
|117,454,536
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2019
|2020
|Net cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|(56,405
|)
|$
|(57,967
|)
|Investing activities
|131
|(257
|)
|Financing activities
|32,680
|12,903
|Effects of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
|(80
|)
|262
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(23,674
|)
|(45,059
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|102,003
|86,411
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|78,329
|$
|41,352
