Achieved Sequential Revenue Growth of 28% in Third Quarter of 2020, Driven by Detection Product and Therapy Product Revenue Growth of 44% and 251%, Respectively



Net Loss Improved by $1.2 million to $1.8 million in the Third Quarter of 2020 as Compared to $3.0 million in the Third Quarter of 2019

New AI Offering Expands Focus from Current Age Based Detection to 2 Year Risk Assessment and Personalized Screening Regimen

New Partnership Agreement Enhances Commercial Access to Enterprise and Integrated Delivery Systems

Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Recent Highlights:

ProFound AI Risk, the first and only commercially available clinical decision support tool providing accurate two-year breast cancer risk estimation personalized for each woman, currently available on an introductory basis for 2D mammography in the U.S. and Europe

- Data published recently in the peer-reviewed journal, Radiology, showed that our technology significantly outperformed existing breast cancer risk models

- Data published recently in the peer-reviewed journal, Radiology, showed that our technology significantly outperformed existing breast cancer risk models Signed distribution agreement with Change Healthcare, a leading independent healthcare technology company focused on insights, innovation and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system, that will expand access to ProFound AI™ for more hospitals and imaging centers across North America

Presented updated positive clinical data for Xoft® Brain IORT demonstrating significant improvement in overall survival and local progression-free survival in patients with recurrent GBM treated with Xoft versus patients treated with external beam radiation therapy and systemic therapy

Cash balance of $22.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020



“Our third quarter 2020 total revenue of $7.1 million represented sequential growth of 28 percent as compared to the second quarter and we achieved over 44% sequential growth in AI product revenue in the third quarter, as ProFound AI continues to gain traction in the market. Further, we demonstrated sequential growth of over 250% in Xoft product revenue during the third quarter. Our third quarter revenue growth was achieved while holding operating expenses essentially flat on a sequential basis, and we reduced our net loss to $1.8 million which is an improvement of $0.6 million on a sequential basis and $1.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019,” said Mike Klein, Chairman and CEO.

“Looking ahead, we are extremely excited about the commercial potential of ProFound AI Risk, a first-in-kind solution that provides crucial data about patients’ individual risk of developing breast cancer between screenings and empowers clinicians to truly personalize patient care,” continued Mr. Klein. “ProFound AI Risk is currently available on an introductory basis for 2D mammography and we expect will subsequently be available for the rapidly growing 3D mammography market. We were also thrilled to announce our recent distribution agreement with Change Healthcare, which will provide more seamless on-demand AI access, significant clinical utility, and an anywhere, anytime pay-per-use recurring revenue solution with even greater revenue predictability in the future. Enterprise imaging partners, like Change, will be an increasingly potent distribution channel for iCAD, and a complement to both our direct sales and our OEM-channel partners.”

“Based on the encouraging data generated to date that show the feasibility of Xoft to treat recurrent glioblastomas, we intend to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in this high-value indication by year-end. This multi-center study will enroll 80-100 patients over an approximately two-year period, with early progression-free survival data potentially available in one year,” concluded Mr. Klein.

Third quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue: Cancer Detection revenue for the third quarter of 2020, which includes the Company’s mammography and breast density products, and the associated service and supplies revenue, decreased by approximately $0.8 million, or 13%, as compared to the third quarter of 2019. Therapy revenue for the third quarter of 2020, which includes Xoft® Axxent® eBx® System® sales, as well as the associated service and supplies revenue, increased by $0.1 million, or 4%, as compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Total Detection and Therapy revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.1 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 9%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a 12% decrease in product revenue, and a 4% decrease in service and supplies revenue.

In $000's Three months ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Product revenue $ 4,538 $ 5,156 $ (618 ) (12 )% Service and supplies revenue 2,591 2,701 (110 ) (4 )% Total Revenue $ 7,129 $ 7,857 $ (728 ) (9 )%





In $000's Three months ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Detection revenue Product revenue $ 3,889 $ 4,749 $ (860 ) (18 )% Service and supplies revenue 1,402 1,338 64 5 % Detection Revenue $ 5,291 $ 6,087 $ (796 ) (13 )% Therapy revenue Product revenue $ 649 $ 407 $ 242 59 % Service and supplies revenue 1,189 1,363 (174 ) (13 )% Therapy Revenue $ 1,838 $ 1,770 $ 68 4 % Total Revenue $ 7,129 $ 7,857 $ (728 ) (9 )%

Gross Profit: Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million, or 70% of revenue, as compared to $6.1 million, or 77% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $6.7 million, a $1.3 million, or 16%, decrease from $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by expense controls implemented during the second quarter.

GAAP Net Loss: Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was ($1.8) million, or ($0.08) per diluted share, compared with a net loss of ($3.0) million, or ($0.15) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net loss: Non-GAAP adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below, for the third quarter of 2020 was ($1.7) million, or ($0.07) per diluted share, as compared to a non-GAAP adjusted net loss of ($2.0) million, or ($0.10) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Please refer to the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures” and the accompanying financial table included at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss results for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below, for the third quarter of 2020 was a loss of ($1.0) million, a $0.4 million decrease compared to the third quarter 2019 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of ($1.4) million. Please refer to the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures” and the accompanying financial table included at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA results for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results

Revenue: Total Detection and Therapy revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $19.2 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 12%, compared to the same period of 2019, reflecting a 16% decrease in product revenue, and a 7% decrease in service and supplies revenue.

In $000's Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Product revenue $ 11,220 $ 13,331 $ (2,111 ) (16 )% Service revenue 8,027 8,628 (601 ) (7 )% Total Revenue $ 19,247 $ 21,959 $ (2,712 ) (12 )%

Cancer Detection revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, which includes the Company’s mammography and breast density products, and the associated service and supplies revenue, decreased by approximately $1.6 million, or 10%, as compared to the same period of 2019. Therapy revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, which includes Xoft® Axxent® eBx® System® sales, as well as the associated service and supplies revenue, decreased by $1.1 million, or 17%, as compared to the same period of 2019.

In $000's Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Detection revenue Product revenue $ 9,691 $ 11,347 $ (1,656 ) (15 )% Service revenue 4,194 4,117 77 2 % Detection Revenue $ 13,885 $ 15,464 $ (1,579 ) (10 )% Therapy revenue Product revenue $ 1,529 $ 1,984 $ (455 ) (23 )% Service revenue 3,833 4,511 (678 ) (15 )% Therapy Revenue $ 5,362 $ 6,495 $ (1,133 ) (17 )% Total Revenue $ 19,247 $ 21,959 $ (2,712 ) (12 )%

Gross Profit: Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $13.9 million, or 72% of revenue, as compared to $17.1 million, or 77% of revenue, in the same period of 2019.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $21.8 million, a $0.3 million, or 1%, increase from $21.5 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was driven by increases in marketing and G&A expense during the first quarter of 2020, offset by decreases in the second and third quarters as a result of expense controls implemented during the second and third quarters of 2020.

GAAP Net Loss: Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was ($16.0) million, or ($0.73) per diluted share, compared with a net loss of ($10.2) million, or ($0.57) per diluted share, for the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net loss: Non-GAAP adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was ($8.1) million, or ($0.37) per diluted share, as compared to a Non-GAAP adjusted net loss of ($4.7) million, or ($0.27) per diluted share, for the same period of 2019. Please refer to the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures” and the accompanying financial table included at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss results for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below, for the first nine months of 2020 was a loss of ($4.8) million, a $1.8 million increase compared to the third quarter 2019 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of ($3.0) million. Please refer to the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures” and the accompanying financial table included at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA results for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $22.6 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $15.3 million at December 31, 2019. In April 2020, the Company closed a registered direct offering for net proceeds of approximately $12.3 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In its quarterly news releases, conference calls, slide presentations or webcasts, the Company may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the condensed consolidated financial statements. When analyzing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures as a substitute for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's quarterly news releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.icadmed.com.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For example, when the Company discusses the potential of ProFound AI Risk and its relationship with Change Healthcare, the benefits of the Company’s products, and clinical plans and updates, it is using forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, increase sales and acceptance of products, adoption by CMS of a new payment model, and that such model will prove beneficial to the Company, which is not assured, implement expansion plans, the risks of uncertainty of patent protection, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, uncertainty of future sales levels, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, to successfully defend itself in litigation matters, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; the effects of a global pandemic, and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

iCAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30th December 31, Assets 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,633 $ 15,313 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $216 in 2020 and $136 in 2019 8,376 9,819 Inventory, net 3,146 2,611 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,662 1,453 Total current assets 35,817 29,196 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,716 in 2020 and $6,510 in 2019 620 551 Operating lease assets 1,945 2,406 Other assets 101 50 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $8,418 in 2020 and $8,186 in 2019 962 1,183 Goodwill 8,362 8,362 Total assets $ 47,807 $ 41,748 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,084 $ 1,990 Accrued and other expenses 4,679 6,590 Notes payable - current portion 994 4,250 Lease payable - current portion 822 758 Deferred revenue 5,644 5,248 Total current liabilities 14,223 18,836 Notes payable, long-term portion 6,729 2,003 Convertible debentures payable to non-related parties, at fair value - 12,409 Convertible debentures payable to related parties, at fair value - 1,233 Lease payable - long-term portion 1,287 1,837 Deferred revenue, long-term portion 219 356 Deferred tax 4 3 Total Liabilities 22,462 36,677 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $ 0.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued. - - Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued 23,155,482 in 2020 and 19,546,151 in 2019 outstanding 22,969,651 in 2020 and 19,360,320 in 2019. 231 196 Additional paid-in capital 266,861 230,615 Accumulated deficit (240,332 ) (224,325 ) Treasury stock at cost, 185,831 shares in 2020 and 2019 (1,415 ) (1,415 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 25,345 5,071 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 47,807 $ 41,748





iCAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands except for per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Products $ 4,538 $ 5,156 $ 11,220 $ 13,331 Service and supplies 2,591 2,701 8,027 8,628 Total revenue 7,129 7,857 19,247 21,959 Cost of revenue: Products 1,345 809 2,899 2,134 Service and supplies 667 891 2,169 2,466 Amortization and depreciation 92 103 287 297 Total cost of revenue 2,104 1,803 5,355 4,897 Gross profit 5,025 6,054 13,892 17,062 Operating expenses: Engineering and product development 1,849 2,485 5,938 6,751 Marketing and sales 2,979 3,588 9,218 9,281 General and administrative 1,834 1,872 6,476 5,276 Amortization and depreciation 52 69 153 206 Total operating expenses 6,714 8,014 21,785 21,514 Loss from operations (1,689 ) (1,960 ) (7,893 ) (4,452 ) Interest expense (115 ) (193 ) (360 ) (604 ) Loss on fair value of convertible debentures - (900 ) (7,464 ) (5,340 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (341 ) - Other income 10 103 85 226 Other expense, net (105 ) (990 ) (8,080 ) (5,718 ) Loss before income tax expense (1,794 ) (2,950 ) (15,973 ) (10,170 ) Tax expense (3 ) (6 ) (34 ) (33 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (1,797 ) $ (2,956 ) $ (16,007 ) $ (10,203 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.57 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.57 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing loss per share: Basic 23,173 19,284 21,827 18,049 Diluted 23,173 19,284 21,827 18,049





iCAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss $ (16,007 ) $ (10,203 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operating activities: Amortization 234 283 Depreciation 206 220 Bad debt provision 80 62 Stock-based compensation expense 2,542 856 Amortization of debt discount and debt costs 65 109 Change in fair value of convertible debentures 7,464 5,340 Deferred tax 1 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 341 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 1,151 (1,672 ) Inventory (535 ) (800 ) Prepaid and other current assets 69 165 Accounts payable 96 101 Accrued expenses (2,322 ) 837 Deferred revenue 532 (70 ) Total adjustments 9,924 5,431 Net cash used for operating activities (6,083 ) (4,772 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Additions to patents, technology and other (11 ) (8 ) Additions to property and equipment (275 ) (211 ) Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (286 ) (219 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Issuance of common stock pursuant to stock option plans 415 1,396 Issuance of common stock pursuant to Employee Stock Purchase Plan 209 - Taxes paid related to restricted stock issuance (225 ) (106 ) Principal payments of capital lease obligations - (10 ) Principal repayment of debt financing (4,638 ) (1,400 ) Proceeds from Line of Credit 775 1,000 Repayment to Line of Credit (2,000 ) - Proceeds from debt financing 6,957 - Debt issuance costs 22 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 12,174 9,353 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 13,689 10,233 Increase in cash and equivalents 7,320 5,242 Cash and equivalents, beginning of period 15,313 12,185 Cash and equivalents, end of period $ 22,633 $ 17,427

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. However, management believes that in order to understand the Company's short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Management also uses results of operations before such items to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in the Company's ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of the Company's ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing the Company's financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to its peers and competitors.

Management defines "Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA" as the sum of GAAP Net Loss before provisions for interest expense, other income, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, tax expense, severance, gain on sale of assets, loss on disposal of assets, acquisition and litigation related expenses. Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an indicator of the Company's operational strength and performance of its business and a good measure of its historical operating trends, in particular the extent to which ongoing operations impact the Company's overall financial performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of the Company's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, the Company’s financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management excludes each of the items identified below from the applicable non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth with respect to that excluded item:

Interest expense: The Company excludes interest expense which includes interest from the facility agreement, interest on capital leases and interest on the convertible debentures from its non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Stock-based compensation expense: excluded as these are non-cash expenses that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of the Company's business, and also because the total amount of expense is partially outside of the Company's control as it is based on factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our performance during the period in which the expense is incurred.

Amortization and Depreciation: Purchased assets and intangibles are amortized over a period of several years and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after they are acquired. Accordingly, these non-cash items are not considered by management in making operating decisions, and management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations. Thus, including such charges does not accurately reflect the performance of the Company's ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Severance and furlough relates to costs incurred due to the termination of certain employees. The Company provides compensation to certain employees as an accommodation upon termination of employment without cause. Management believes that excluding severance and furlough costs from operating results provides investors with a better means for measuring current Company performance.

Loss on fair value of convertible debentures. The Company excludes this non-cash item as it is not considered by management in making operating decisions, and management believes that such item does not have a direct correlation to future business operations.

Acquisition related: relates to professional service fees associated with acquisitions. The Company does not consider these acquisition-related costs to be related to the organic continuing operations of the acquired businesses and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets.

Litigation related: These expenses consist primarily of settlement, legal and other professional fees related to litigation. The Company excludes these costs from its non-GAAP measures primarily because the Company believes that these costs have no direct correlation to the core operations of the Company.



On occasion in the future, there may be other items, such as loss on extinguishment of debt, the Cares tax credit, significant asset impairments, restructuring charges or significant gains or losses from contingencies that the Company may exclude if it believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.