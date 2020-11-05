-- Recovering Business Activity Led to Substantial Improvement in Gross Profit over Q2--

--Year-to Date Operating Cash Flow of $27.9MM and Free Cash Flow of $18.9MM--

--Positive New Business Momentum Reflects Scale and Demand for New Technology Offerings--

CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (Nasdaq:SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its third quarter and nine months 2020 results.

Third Quarter Commentary

Marc Baumann, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We continued to execute effectively within a challenging operating and business environment. Business activity rebounded significantly from this year’s second quarter, and together with targeted cost reductions drove a substantial sequential increase in gross profit. At the same time, disciplined financial management resulted in another quarter of positive free cash flow, which year-to-date has amounted to $18.9 million. We also believe several SP+ attributes, such as our scale, our ongoing innovations in technology that enable touch-free transactions and mitigate congestion, and our reputation for operational excellence contributed to new business momentum that reflects emerging consumer trends. We had a strong quarter of new business activity with the award of three new airport contracts and an expansion of services at an existing airport within our aviation business, as well as the addition of 64 new locations in our commercial business.

“Third quarter adjusted general and administrative costs declined 19% sequentially and 40% year -over -year, due to the flexibility of our business model and the immediate actions we took to reduce costs in the face of pandemic-related lockdowns. With improved business activity, effective October 1st we reinstated base salaries to pre-pandemic levels for those employees affected by the pay cuts enacted in April. Some of our G&A expenses will return as business trends improve further, but a significant portion has been structurally eliminated on a permanent basis and we continue to pursue process initiatives that should further improve our cost basis over time.

“In the quarter, we took non-cash impairment charges for certain intangibles and goodwill in our aviation business. This was largely a result of the particularly difficult business conditions faced by our travel and hospitality clients due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns. Despite this setback, our aviation business continues to offer a unique value proposition through Bags’ proprietary technologies and processes, including remote airline check-in, that enable low-friction interactions, support social distancing and decrease congestion. We are discussing with current and prospective clients how to leverage these strengths now as well as in the post-pandemic period.

“We are encouraged that transient parking volumes at our locations in major cities continue to increase sequentially, and at some locations are up year-over-year, as mass transit and other shared mobility options have become less attractive modes of transportation. With a portfolio of over 3,000 locations in our commercial business and operations at 74 airports within our aviation business, SP+ is leading the digital transformation of our industry with our investments in touchless and contactless parking technologies.”

Financial Summary

In millions except per share Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Reported Adjusted (1) Reported Adjusted (1) Gross profit (2) $42.0 $42.4 $58.7 $58.7 General and administrative expenses (2) $18.4 $15.5 $26.0 $26.0 Net (loss) income attributable to SP Plus(2) ($88.1 ) $13.1 $14.2 $16.9 Net (loss) income per share (EPS) (2) ($4.19 ) $0.62 $0.64 $0.77 EBITDA (1),(2) NA $27.0 NA $31.8 Net cash provided by operating activities $1.9 NA $33.5 NA Free cash flow (1) $3.0 NA $29.8 NA





In millions except per share Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Reported Adjusted (1) Reported Adjusted (1) Gross profit (2) ($1.6 ) $94.0 $173.8 $173.8 General and administrative expenses (2) $61.9 $54.8 $80.8 $79.5 Net (loss) income attributable to SP Plus(2) ($173.3 ) $8.7 $40.0 $48.7 Net (loss) income per share (EPS) (2) ($8.23 ) $0.41 $1.78 $2.17 EBITDA (1),(2) NA $39.6 NA $92.1 Net cash provided by operating activities $27.9 NA $54.8 NA Free cash flow (1) $18.9 NA $44.3 NA

(1) Refer to the disclosure regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP.

(2) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted net (loss) income attributable to SP Plus, adjusted net (loss) income per share (“adjusted EPS"), and adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA") are all non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, for the periods presented, (a) restructuring, acquisition and integration related costs, including severance costs resulting from COVID-19, (b) impairment charges, (c) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (d) gain/loss on termination of joint ventures, and (e) non-routine tax items. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of these adjusted measures to U.S. GAAP.

Third Quarter Operating Results

Reported gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 was $42.0 million, a decrease from $58.7 million in the same quarter of 2019. Excluding severance and restructuring costs of $0.1 million and $0.3 million of non-cash lease impairment charges, adjusted gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 was $42.4 million, compared to $58.7 million in the year ago quarter, a decrease of 28% primarily due to reduced business activity as a result of the pandemic, partially offset by $5.6 million from early contract termination fees related to certain aviation contracts.

Reported general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses for the 2020 third quarter were $18.4 million compared to $26.0 million in the same period of 2019, a decrease of $7.6 million, or 29%. Excluding $1.6 million in severance and restructuring costs, as well as $1.3 million in non-cash lease impairment charges, adjusted G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $15.5 million, a decrease of $10.5 million or 40% from the same quarter in 2019. Adjusted G&A declined year-over-year due primarily to actions taken to lower compensation and related costs as well as discretionary spending in light of COVID-19.

Reported net loss attributable to SP Plus and reported net loss per share was $88.1 million and $4.19 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $14.2 million, or $0.64 per share, in the same period of 2019. Third quarter 2020 reported net loss attributable to SP Plus included $1.7 million of severance and restructuring costs, as well as $133.2 million for non-cash intangible, goodwill and lease impairment charges primarily related to our aviation business. Excluding these charges, which were largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other non-routine items, third quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share was $0.62, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.77 for the third quarter of 2019.

Nine Month Operating Results

Reported gross profit for the first nine months of 2020 was a loss of $1.6 million, as compared to gross profit of $173.8 million in the same period of 2019. The year-to-date 2020 reported gross profit included $94.5 million for non-cash lease impairment charges related to the write-down of right-of-use operating lease assets, as well as $1.1 million for severance and restructuring costs. Excluding these charges, which were largely attributable to the COVID-19 crisis, adjusted gross profit for the first nine months of 2020 was $94.0 million, as compared to $173.8 million a year ago. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit was due to reduced business activity as a result of the pandemic, as well as charges related to the provision for credit losses and legal settlements, partially offset by fees received related to certain terminated aviation contracts.

Reported G&A expenses for the first nine months of 2020 were $61.9 million as compared to $80.8 million in the same period of 2019, a decrease of $18.9 million, or 23%. Adjusting for $5.8 million in severance and restructuring costs, as well as $1.3 million in non-cash lease impairment charges, adjusted G&A expenses were $54.8 million, a decrease of $24.7 million, or 31% year-over-year. Adjusted G&A for the first nine months of 2020 was below the comparable period in 2019 due primarily to actions taken to lower compensation and related costs as well as discretionary spending in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reported net loss attributable to SP Plus and reported net loss per share was $173.3 million and $8.23 per share, respectively, for the first nine months of 2020 as compared to net income of $40.0 million, or $1.78 per share, in the same period of 2019. Reported net loss attributable to SP Plus for year-to-date 2020 included $231.1 million in various non-cash lease, intangible and goodwill impairment charges as well as $6.9 million in severance and restructuring charges. Excluding these items, as well as the amortization of acquired intangibles and other non-routine items, adjusted earnings per share was $0.41 for the first nine months of 2020, as compared to adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 in the same period of 2019.

The Company generated positive net cash from operations and free cash flow year-to-date through September 30, 2020 of $27.9 million and $18.9 million, respectively, as compared to $54.8 million of net cash from operations and $44.3 million of free cash flow in the same period of 2019. Positive net cash from operations of $1.9 million and free cash flow of $3.0 million was generated during the third quarter of 2020. A disciplined focus on reducing accounts receivable as well as strategic cash management contributed to the positive free cash flow generated during the third quarter as well as year-to-date.

20 20 Outlook

Mr. Baumann concluded by stating, “Third quarter results represented a substantial recovery for SP+. We expect to see incremental gross profit from improving business trends, although gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be impacted by the non-recurrence of the $5.6 million termination fee that benefitted the third quarter and the expiration of certain rent abatements. In addition, we expect to have sequentially higher G&A costs in the fourth quarter from the reinstatement of base salaries, of approximately $1.5 million. Based on current visibility, we continue to expect to generate positive free cash flow in the remainder of this year and into 2021.

“Technology innovation remains a key differentiator for SP+ and a priority investment area for us. SphereTM, Technology by SP+, our recently launched technology products brand, has been met with excellent client response across our targeted growth verticals of healthcare, hospitality and aviation as well as in our traditional commercial parking markets. We are on pace to have over 300 locations active on our gateless on-demand platform by the end of the year, which we believe is significantly more than any other parking operator.

“We appreciate the support of our employees, vendors and clients, which has enabled us to effectively operate throughout the pandemic. We believe we have emerged as a leaner, stronger competitor with a lower cost structure, and better-positioned to support and add value to our clients and their customers.”

Conference Call

About SP+

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information visit www.spplus.com.

SP Plus Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (millions, except for share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15.6 $ 24.1 Notes and accounts receivable, net 103.6 162.3 Prepaid expenses and other 14.7 24.7 Total current assets 133.9 211.1 Leasehold improvements, equipment and construction in progress, net 53.8 47.9 Right-of-use assets 232.4 431.7 Goodwill 526.4 586.0 Other intangible assets, net 65.3 152.2 Equity investments in unconsolidated entities 10.1 10.2 Deferred taxes 75.7 10.6 Other assets, net 32.0 29.9 Total noncurrent assets 995.7 1,268.5 Total assets $ 1,129.6 $ 1,479.6 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 101.2 $ 115.3 Accrued and other current liabilities 88.2 121.4 Short-term lease liabilities 82.6 115.2 Current portion of long-term obligations under Senior Credit Facility and other long-term borrowings 23.2 17.9 Total current liabilities 295.2 369.8 Long-term borrowings, excluding current portion 348.1 351.1 Long-term lease liabilities 242.2 327.7 Other noncurrent liabilities 66.7 57.1 Total noncurrent liabilities 657.0 735.9 Total liabilities $ 952.2 $ 1,105.7 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; no shares issued or outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 25,121,534 and 23,086,792 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020, respectively, and 24,591,127 and 22,950,360 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019, respectively — — Treasury stock, at cost; 2,034,742 and 1,640,767 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (70.6 ) (55.3 ) Additional paid-in capital 258.7 262.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5.2 ) (2.7 ) Retained earnings (3.8 ) 169.5 Total SP Plus Corporation stockholders’ equity 179.1 374.1 Noncontrolling interest (1.7 ) (0.2 ) Total stockholders’ equity 177.4 373.9 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,129.6 $ 1,479.6





SP Plus Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (millions, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Services revenue Lease type contracts $ 38.5 $ 104.6 $ 150.4 $ 307.6 Management type contracts 79.7 132.6 279.6 395.4 118.2 237.2 430.0 703.0 Reimbursed management type contract revenue 110.9 181.4 412.2 539.2 Total services revenue 229.1 418.6 842.2 1,242.2 Cost of services Lease type contracts 34.4 93.0 157.7 274.5 Management type contracts 41.5 85.5 179.4 254.7 75.9 178.5 337.1 529.2 Reimbursed management type contract expense 110.9 181.4 412.2 539.2 Lease impairment 0.3 — 94.5 — Total cost of services 187.1 359.9 843.8 1,068.4 Gross profit Lease type contracts 4.1 11.6 (7.3 ) 33.1 Management type contracts 38.2 47.1 100.2 140.7 Lease impairment (0.3 ) — (94.5 ) — Total gross profit 42.0 58.7 (1.6 ) 173.8 General and administrative expenses 18.4 26.0 61.9 80.8 Depreciation and amortization 8.2 7.3 23.6 21.8 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 131.6 — 135.3 — Operating (loss) income (116.2 ) 25.4 (222.4 ) 71.2 Other expense (income) Interest expense 5.7 4.8 15.4 14.7 Interest income (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Other expenses — — 0.2 — Gain on sale of other investments — — (0.3 ) — Total other expenses 5.6 4.7 15.0 14.4 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (121.8 ) 20.7 (237.4 ) 56.8 Income tax (benefit) expense (33.5 ) 5.7 (63.7 ) 14.6 Net (loss) income (88.3 ) 15.0 (173.7 ) 42.2 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.2 ) 0.8 (0.4 ) 2.2 Net (loss) income attributable to SP Plus Corporation $ (88.1 ) $ 14.2 $ (173.3 ) $ 40.0 Common stock data Net (loss) income per common share Basic $ (4.19 ) $ 0.64 $ (8.23 ) $ 1.79 Diluted $ (4.19 ) $ 0.64 $ (8.23 ) $ 1.78 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 21,047,076 21,945,129 21,057,080 22,277,852 Diluted 21,047,076 22,038,905 21,057,080 22,411,965





SP Plus Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended (millions) (unaudited) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (173.7 ) $ 42.2 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operations: Impairment 231.1 — Depreciation and amortization 23.0 21.8 Non-cash stock-based compensation (2.2 ) 3.1 Provisions for credit losses on accounts receivable 6.0 0.5 Deferred income taxes (64.3 ) 1.8 Other 2.3 0.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Notes and accounts receivable 52.7 0.2 Prepaid and other current assets 10.0 1.9 Accounts payable (14.1 ) (7.6 ) Accrued liabilities and other (42.9 ) (9.2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 27.9 54.8 Investing activities Purchases of leasehold improvements and equipment (5.8 ) (6.4 ) Cost of contracts purchased (2.3 ) (2.1 ) Proceeds from sale of other investments and equipment 0.8 0.3 Noncontrolling interest buyout (1.7 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (9.0 ) (8.2 ) Financing activities Payments on credit facility revolver (401.5 ) (360.3 ) Proceeds from credit facility revolver 404.2 347.8 Payments on credit facility term loan (8.4 ) (8.4 ) Payments on other long-term borrowings (5.0 ) (1.6 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (1.1 ) (2.4 ) Repurchases of common stock (15.3 ) (32.0 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27.1 ) (56.9 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.3 ) — Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8.5 ) (10.3 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 24.1 39.9 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15.6 $ 29.6 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid during the period for Interest $ 13.7 $ 13.8 Income taxes $ 0.8 $ 11.6





SP Plus Corporation

Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted G&A, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

(millions, except for share and per share data) (unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Gross profit Gross profit, as reported $42.0 $58.7 ($1.6 ) $173.8 Add: COVID-19 related severance and other restructuring and integration costs 0.1 — 1.1 — Add: Non-cash impairment charges 0.3 — 94.5 — Adjusted gross profit $42.4 $58.7 $94.0 $173.8 General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses, as reported $18.4 $26.0 $61.9 $80.8 Subtract: COVID-19 related severance and other restructuring and integration costs (1.6 ) — (5.8 ) (1.3 ) Subtract: Non-cash impairment charges (1.3 ) — (1.3 ) — Other, rounding — — — — Adjusted G&A $15.5 $26.0 $54.8 $79.5 Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus Net (loss) income attributable to SP Plus, as reported ($88.1 ) $14.2 ($173.3 ) $40.0 Add: COVID-19 related severance and other restructuring and integration costs 1.7 — 6.9 1.3 Add: Non-cash impairment charges 133.2 — 231.1 — Add/Subtract: Non-operating loss / other expenses — — 0.2 — Subtract: Gain on sale of other investments — — (0.3 ) — Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 3.3 3.8 11.1 11.4 Net tax effect of adjustments (37.4 ) (1.0 ) (67.3 ) (3.4 ) Non-routine tax 0.4 — 0.4 (0.4 ) Other, rounding — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus $13.1 $16.9 $8.7 $48.7 Net income per share, as reported Basic ($4.19 ) $0.64 ($8.23 ) $1.79 Diluted ($4.19 ) $0.64 ($8.23 ) $1.78 Adjusted net income per share Basic $0.62 $0.77 $0.42 $2.19 Diluted $0.62 $0.77 $0.41 $2.17 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 21,047,076 21,945,129 21,057,080 22,277,852 Diluted 21,047,076 22,038,905 21,057,080 22,411,965 Diluted (applicable for adjusted) 21,138,542 22,038,905 21,155,192 22,411,965





SP Plus Corporation

Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(millions) (unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019

Net (loss) income attributable to SP Plus, as reported ($88.1 ) $14.2 ($173.3 ) $40.0 Add (subtract): Income tax (benefit) expense (33.5 ) 5.7 (63.7 ) 14.6 Interest expense, net 5.6 4.7 15.1 14.4 (Gain) on sale of other investments — — (0.3 ) — (Gain) loss on non-operating / other expense — — 0.2 — Depreciation and amortization expense 8.2 7.3 23.6 21.8 Non-cash impairment charges 133.2 — 231.1 — COVID-19 related severance and other restructuring and integration costs 1.7 — 6.9 1.3 Other, rounding (0.1 ) (0.1 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $27.0 $31.8 $39.6 $92.1





SP Plus Corporation

Free Cash Flow

(millions) (unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019

Net cash provided by operating activities $1.9 $33.5 $27.9 $54.8 less: Net cash (used in) investing activities (0.4 ) (2.8 ) (9.0 ) (8.2 ) plus/minus: Gain/Loss on termination of joint ventures 1.7 — 1.4 — less: Distribution to noncontrolling interest (0.2 ) (1.0 ) (1.1 ) (2.4 ) plus/minus: Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — — (0.3 ) — Other, rounding — 0.1 — 0.1 Free cash flow $3.0 $29.8 $18.9 $44.3



