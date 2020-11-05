Revenue: $636 million, up 10% from the third quarter of 2019



EBITDA Margin: 9.0%

Diluted EPS: $0.73 , up 6% from the third quarter of 2019

Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.83 , up 6% from the third quarter of 2019

Bookings of $1.3 billion resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 2.1

Cash Flow from Operations: $112 million

Raises and narrows the range of 2020 guidance on all measures



HERNDON, Va., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT), a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended September 30, 2020.

"We are pleased with the results we achieved in the third quarter, which included continued strong organic growth, solid profitability and robust cash flow," said ManTech Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Kevin M. Phillips. "These results reflect broad-based and steady customer demand for our differentiated capabilities in cyber, analytics and intelligent systems engineering. Our ability to consistently deliver innovation and mission-critical solutions to our customers continues to be the foundation for our success. We are committed to building on this momentum to drive continued growth."

Summary Operating Results Three months ended

September 30, (In Millions Except Per Share Amounts) 2020 2019 Revenue $636.2 $579.2 Operating Income $39.3 $38.4 Net Income $29.7 $27.9 Diluted EPS $0.73 $0.69 Non-GAAP Financial Measures* EBITDA $57.5 $52.2 EBITDA Margin 9.0% 9.0% Adjusted Net Income $33.6 $31.6 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.83 $0.78 *Information about ManTech's use of non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Revenue was $636 million, up 10% from the third quarter of 2019. In the quarter, revenue growth was almost all organically driven as a result of recent contract awards.



Operating income was $39.3 million for the quarter, up 2% from the third quarter of 2019. Net income was $29.7 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.73, both up 6% from the third quarter of 2019.

EBITDA was $57.5 million for the quarter, up 10% from the third quarter of 2019, representing an EBITDA margin of 9.0% for the quarter. Adjusted net income was $33.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.83, up 7% and 6% from the third quarter of 2019, respectively.

Cash Management and Capital Deployment

For the quarter, cash flow from operations totaled $112 million. Days sales outstanding (DSO) were 54 days, an improvement of 3 days compared to the third quarter of 2019.

During the quarter, the Company paid $12.9 million, or $0.32 per share, as part of its regular cash dividend program to its common stockholders of record as of September 11, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $101.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings on its $500 million revolving-credit facility, which provides the Company with ample financial capacity to continue funding organic investments, pursue growth-oriented acquisitions and issue dividends while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 to be paid December 18, 2020, to all common stockholders of record as of December 4, 2020, as part of its regular quarterly cash dividend program. Future declarations of dividends and their record and payment dates are subject to the final determination of ManTech's Board of Directors.

Contract Awards

Contract awards (bookings) totaled $1.3 billion in the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 2.1. ManTech's notable single-award contracts in the quarter include:

Data Analytics Solutions and Services for the Department of Homeland Security. ManTech was awarded a 6-year contract totaling $273 million to continue providing advanced analytics tools and technologies to enhance Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) ability to identify and analyze threats to the homeland.





ManTech was awarded a 6-year contract totaling $273 million to continue providing advanced analytics tools and technologies to enhance Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) ability to identify and analyze threats to the homeland. Full-Spectrum Cyber Operations for an agency of the Department of Defense. ManTech was awarded a new, approximately 3.5-year contract totaling $266 million to provide full-spectrum cyber operations solutions.





ManTech was awarded a new, approximately 3.5-year contract totaling $266 million to provide full-spectrum cyber operations solutions. Quick-Reaction Analysis and Intelligent Systems Engineering for the Navy. ManTech was awarded a 5-year contract totaling $260 million to continue to support the Naval Air Systems Command's (NAVAIR) technology modernization initiatives to transform mission systems in manned maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.





ManTech was awarded a 5-year contract totaling $260 million to continue to support the Naval Air Systems Command's (NAVAIR) technology modernization initiatives to transform mission systems in manned maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft. Threat and Risk Analysis and Technical Security Countermeasures for the Department of State. ManTech was awarded a $121 million contract expansion to provide additional services to safeguard personnel globally supporting the Department of State's mission.





ManTech was awarded a $121 million contract expansion to provide additional services to safeguard personnel globally supporting the Department of State's mission. Operational Test, Engineering Services and Cyber Research for the Navy. ManTech was awarded a new, 5-year contract totaling $85 million to provide hardware and software operational test, engineering and cyber research on newly developed and fielded sensors across NAVAIR platforms.



The Company also received a number of additional contract awards in the quarter including several extensions to existing contracts and new contracts from various customers, most of which are classified.

The Company’s backlog of business at quarter end was a new record of $9.8 billion including $1.4 billion of funded backlog.

Forward Guidance

The Company has raised and narrowed the range of its 2020 guidance for revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share as specified in the table below.

Measure Fiscal 2020 Guidance Revenue (million) $2,490 - $2,510 Adjusted Net Income* (million) $131.6 - $133.2 Adjusted Diluted EPS* $3.24 - $3.28 *Information about ManTech's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude amortization of acquired intangibles and the related tax impact. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, due to inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying these non-GAAP exclusions that are necessary for such reconciliation without unreasonable efforts. Material changes to any one of these items could have significant effect on future GAAP results.



ManTech Chief Financial Officer Judith L. Bjornaas said, "Despite managing through the complexities posed by the pandemic, we have built upon our track record of outperformance. We are focused on a strong finish to the year and look forward to continuing to drive strong results into next year."

Conference Call

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,712 $ 8,854 Receivables—net 382,855 398,976 Prepaid expenses 27,868 20,030 Taxes receivable—current 27,821 21,996 Other current assets 6,663 4,878 Total Current Assets 546,919 454,734 Goodwill 1,191,270 1,191,259 Other intangible assets—net 180,600 196,778 Property and equipment—net 116,548 85,631 Operating lease right of use assets 99,784 117,728 Employee supplemental savings plan assets 34,682 36,777 Investments 11,549 11,550 Other assets 13,096 13,457 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,194,448 $ 2,107,914 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 170,500 $ 146,016 Accrued salaries and related expenses 127,110 97,298 Contract liabilities 40,058 27,620 Operating lease obligations—current 30,235 29,047 Total Current Liabilities 367,903 299,981 Deferred income taxes 142,909 131,782 Operating lease obligations—long term 86,317 103,148 Accrued retirement 33,224 35,552 Long term debt — 36,500 Other long-term liabilities 10,379 10,309 TOTAL LIABILITIES 640,732 617,272 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, Class A—$0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized;

27,417,760 and 27,235,860 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December

31, 2019; 27,173,647 and 26,991,747 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020

and December 31, 2019 274 272 Common stock, Class B—$0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

13,187,195 and 13,187,195 shares issued and outstanding at September 30,

2020 and December 31, 2019 132 132 Additional paid-in capital 539,286 525,851 Treasury stock, 244,113 and 244,113 shares at cost at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019 (9,158 ) (9,158 ) Retained earnings 1,023,448 973,767 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (266 ) (222 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,553,716 1,490,642 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,194,448 $ 2,107,914





MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, (unaudited)

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE $ 636,196 $ 579,179 $ 1,879,600 $ 1,618,146 Cost of services 538,000 487,914 1,597,764 1,378,263 General and administrative expenses 58,855 52,863 164,011 139,652 OPERATING INCOME 39,341 38,402 117,825 100,231 Interest expense (310 ) (659 ) (1,597 ) (2,088 ) Interest income 40 90 227 401 Other (expense), net (29 ) (39 ) (51 ) (50 ) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE

INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY METHOD

INVESTMENTS 39,042 37,794 116,404 98,494 Provision for income taxes (9,303 ) (9,873 ) (28,037 ) (25,229 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries — 16 (1 ) 4 NET INCOME $ 29,739 $ 27,937 $ 88,366 $ 73,269 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE: Class A common stock $ 0.74 $ 0.70 $ 2.19 $ 1.84 Class B common stock $ 0.74 $ 0.70 $ 2.19 $ 1.84 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Class A common stock $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 2.18 $ 1.82 Class B common stock $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 2.18 $ 1.82





MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands) (unaudited)

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 88,366 $ 73,269 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flow from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51,281 39,470 Noncash lease expense 20,738 20,949 Deferred income taxes 11,127 9,773 Stock-based compensation expense 8,533 5,188 Bad debt expense 5,244 — Contract loss reserve (372 ) (881 ) Loss on sale and retirement of property and equipment 12 7 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries 1 (4 ) Change in assets and liabilities—net of effects from acquired businesses: Receivables—net 10,877 60,182 Prepaid expenses (7,838 ) (5,609 ) Taxes receivable—current (5,825 ) (1,653 ) Other current assets (1,333 ) 586 Employee supplemental savings plan asset (2,042 ) (4,396 ) Other long-term assets (1,939 ) 40 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,565 28,888 Accrued salaries and related expenses 29,812 9,830 Operating lease obligations (22,102 ) (21,077 ) Contract liabilities 12,438 15,682 Accrued retirement (2,328 ) 2,655 Other long-term liabilities 100 273 Other (182 ) (213 ) Net cash flow from operating activities 217,133 232,959 CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (53,685 ) (38,455 ) Investment in capitalized software (5,193 ) (2,784 ) Proceeds from corporate owned life insurance 4,137 — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 869 — Acquisition of a business-net of cash acquired — (153,180 ) Deferred contract costs — (3,520 ) Proceeds from equity method investment — 283 Net cash used in investing activities (53,872 ) (197,656 ) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing under revolving credit facility 285,500 465,500 Repayments under revolving credit facility (322,000 ) (448,000 ) Dividends paid (38,689 ) (32,365 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,918 9,156 Payment consideration to tax authority on employees' behalf (1,014 ) (1,476 ) Principal paid on financing leases (118 ) (99 ) Net cash used in financing activities (70,403 ) (7,284 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 92,858 28,019 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 8,854 5,294 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 101,712 $ 33,313

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement the review of ManTech's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the Company has provided non-GAAP calculations of certain financial measures. ManTech uses and refers to EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures.

ManTech’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information regarding the Company’s operational and financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the effect of non-cash items such as depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of intangible assets primarily recognized in business combinations as well as the effect of discrete tax items which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are considered important and frequently utilized by investors and financial analysts covering ManTech’s industry. The Company’s computation of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, thus limiting their use for comparability.

The following tables present selected financial data, including the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA is calculated by excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest income, other expense, income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries from net income.

EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by revenue.

Three months ended

September 30, (In Thousands) 2020 2019 NET INCOME $ 29,739 $ 27,937 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated subsidiaries — (16 ) Provision for income taxes 9,303 9,873 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE

INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY METHOD

INVESTMENTS $ 39,042 $ 37,794 Other expense (income), net 29 39 Interest income (40 ) (90 ) Interest expense 310 659 Depreciation and amortization 18,127 13,840 EBITDA $ 57,468 $ 52,242 EBITDA Margin 9.0 % 9.0 %

Adjusted net income is calculated by excluding the following items and the related tax impacts from net income: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets and (ii) discrete tax items.

Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Three months ended

September 30, (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) 2020 2019 NET INCOME $ 29,739 $ 27,937 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,130 4,912 Adjustments for tax effect (1,221 ) (1,282 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 33,648 $ 31,567 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS Class A common stock $ 0.83 $ 0.78 Class B common stock $ 0.83 $ 0.78 Note: Figures may not add due to rounding.



