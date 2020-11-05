- Operating Income More Than Triples, and Adjusted EBITDA More Than Doubles, From Prior-Year Quarter



LAS VEGAS, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

On a consolidated basis, revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were $42.0 million, versus $44.3 million in the prior-year period, reflecting operating limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 rose to $7.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, from $0.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share, in the prior-year period. Net income in both periods was affected by the accounting for the fair market value of outstanding warrants. Adjusted EBITDA(a) in the 2020 third quarter was $12.5 million, an increase of 115.6% from $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. This strong growth primarily reflects new marketing programs and staffing improvements at the Company’s properties. Results for the third quarter of 2020 also include $0.7 million of revenue related to a full quarter of operations for two of the Company’s six permitted sports wagering websites.

“We had a phenomenal third quarter,” said Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts. “As we noted last quarter, we chose to reopen our properties conservatively in terms of amenities and hours of operation, given the uncertainty of the customer response to reopening in the midst of a pandemic. We are pleased that customers have generally responded positively, recognizing that it is possible to operate a casino with appropriate social distancing and health safety measures. We think our positive results also reflect that people generally drive rather than fly to our casinos and that we do not rely on potentially pandemic-unfriendly amenities such as shows, nightclubs or convention facilities. Finally, we installed new slot management systems at two of our more important properties in late 2019. We used the pandemic-closure period to familiarize ourselves with those systems, analyze our customer data from late 2019 and early 2020, and reinvent our key marketing strategies, including our loyalty programs. All of these factors helped our operating income more than triple, and our Adjusted EBITDA more than double, over the prior-year quarter. We think that much of this improvement is sustainable. All of our properties still have operating restrictions in order to maintain social distancing, including the number of slot machines that we are permitted to operate, the number of people that we can accommodate at each table game, and restrictions on the types of food service we can offer, as well as the seating capacity of our bars and restaurants. In Colorado, we are still unable to offer any table games. Even with these restrictions, several of our properties, including our Colorado property, had their best months in history during the quarter.”

Continued Mr. Lee, “We also had our first full quarter of operations for one of our three permitted ‘skins’ in Colorado and our third full quarter of operations for one of our three permitted ‘skins’ in Indiana. These two sports wagering websites represent a minimum of $2.5 million per year of annual contractual revenue. Our six agreements are with three different companies, each permitted to operate under our licenses in Indiana and Colorado for a minimum 10-year period. One of those companies is now operating in Indiana, while a different company is operating in Colorado. We expect each to start operations in the other state shortly. The third company recently commenced its first mobile gaming operations in another state and intends to expand into Indiana and Colorado within the next few months. When all six ‘skins’ are in operation, the Company should receive a contractual minimum of $7 million per year of sports gaming revenues. Since the Company incurs very little expense related to these operations, almost all of such revenues should translate into income.

“On Tuesday, Colorado voters approved several changes to the state’s gaming laws. In particular, the state law now allows local communities, namely Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City, to set betting maximums and approve new table games, such as baccarat. Those changes will ultimately benefit the entire state, but most significantly, the local communities. This change will allow the state’s casinos, including Bronco Billy’s, to attract a wealthier clientele and to offer a broader gaming experience. We continue to evaluate a potential major expansion of Bronco Billy’s, which was put on hold when we were required to close due to COVID-19.”

Concluded Mr. Lee, “Finally, we continue to be one of three companies vying for a gaming license in Waukegan, Illinois. Last week, the Illinois Gaming Board indicated that it expects to choose its preferred developer in 2021, seemingly most likely in the spring or summer. We believe our American Place proposal is the most creative and dynamic of the proposals and should generate the greatest amount of investment, tax revenues and jobs for Waukegan and its surrounding communities. To augment our application, we recently executed a commitment letter to fund American Place, including both a temporary casino and the permanent facility. The commitment letter is with a multi-billion-dollar investment management firm that has experience with casino construction projects. Under the commitment letter and if chosen by the Illinois Gaming Board, Full House would invest $25 million in the project as equity, will own no less than 60% of the project, and will receive management fees for operating the casino and related amenities. As noted, the Company currently has $34 million of cash and equivalents. All of the project financing is anticipated to be limited to the Waukegan project and would not be guaranteed by Full House or its other subsidiaries. We look forward to the opportunity to formally present our proposal to the Illinois Gaming Board in the coming months.”

Third Quarter Highlights and Subsequent Events

At Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Mississippi, revenues grew 10.5% in the third quarter of 2020 to $20.0 million. Revenues increased despite restrictions on the number of available slot machines and the seating capacity at each table game, in order to accommodate proper “social distancing.” Adjusted Property EBITDA rose 115.9% to $6.5 million in the 2020 third quarter, reflecting focused efforts to manage marketing and labor expenses at the property. Silver Slipper achieved these strong results despite a very active hurricane season in 2020, which resulted in several brief closures of the property, more so than occurred in the prior-year period.





At Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana, revenues (excluding contractual minimums related to the property’s sports revenue agreements) declined for the third quarter of 2020 to $9.6 million from $11.7 million. This reflected COVID-19 limitations on operations and an increase in competition. A casino near Louisville opened a large new casino in December 2019, replacing its original casino boat. Additionally, in January 2020, racetrack casinos near Indianapolis began offering live table games. Adjusted Property EBITDA (excluding the sports revenue agreements) of $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 compares to $0.2 million in the prior-year period. These strong results reflect the positive impact of a new slot marketing system installed in the fourth quarter of 2019, the launch of an improved loyalty program in June 2020, and labor efficiencies from more appropriately matching the operating hours of table games and food and beverage outlets to the demand for such services.



Including the contracted sports revenues, total revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 were $10.0 million and $2.4 million, respectively, versus $11.7 million and $0.2 million in the prior-year period, when the sportsbook business was not yet in operation. Currently, one of our three contracted sports wagering websites is operating in Indiana. The remaining two sports wagering websites are expected to commence operations in the coming months. When all three websites have commenced operations in Indiana, our sports wagering revenue, based on the contractual minimums, should total at least $3.5 million on an annualized basis with few related expenses. Accordingly, we expect that almost all of this amount will be reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDA and operating income.





Bronco Billy’s also benefited from reduced operations in the current quarter of the Christmas Casino, which was a satellite casino that the property opened in November 2018. The Christmas Casino helped to modestly increase the Company’s overall revenues in Colorado in 2019, but the increase was insufficient to offset the additional operating costs. The Company completed the closure of the Christmas Casino in September 2020, after the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission approved the reabsorption of the Christmas Casino license back into Bronco Billy’s main casino operations.



Including the contracted sports revenues, total revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 were $7.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively. In June 2020, one of the Company’s three permitted sports wagering websites launched operations in Colorado. The remaining two sports wagering websites are expected to commence operations in the coming months. Similar to Indiana, when all three of our contracted sports wagering websites have commenced operations in Colorado, our sports wagering revenue, based on the contractual minimums, should total at least $3.5 million on an annualized basis with few related expenses. Accordingly, we expect that almost all of this amount will be reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDA and operating income. The Company also launched on-site sports wagering at Bronco Billy’s in September 2020.





Grand Lodge Casino is located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe luxury resort in Incline Village, Nevada. Its customer base includes the local community, as well as visitors to the Hyatt. Some of the hotel’s customers fly to the region, while others attend meetings and conventions held at the Hyatt. Meanwhile, Stockman’s Casino is in Fallon, Nevada, home to a large Naval Air Station, where aircraft carrier pilots and crews visit for training at the famed “Top Gun” school. The Navy has restricted much of its personnel from leaving the base station. This segment of the Company’s operations has been the most negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as people are understandably hesitant to fly or attend conventions, and the Navy is understandably restricting the movement of its personnel to protect the health of both its servicemembers and the host community.





In March 2020, in its efforts to preserve liquidity in the face of coronavirus-related shutdowns across the country, the Company suspended construction of its new parking garage at Bronco Billy’s. In July 2020, the Company opened a temporary surface parking lot in such location. In November 2020, Colorado voters approved the elimination of the $100 bet limit and additional table games, such as baccarat. The Company believes that these changes will allow Colorado’s casinos to attract wealthier customers. It continues to evaluate the potential construction of a major expansion at Bronco Billy’s.





In May 2020, the Company’s Bronco Billy’s and Rising Star subsidiaries received approximately $5.6 million of total loan proceeds under the CARES Act. Such funds were principally used, in accordance with the CARES Act, to rehire several hundred employees at Rising Star and Bronco Billy’s in advance of, and subsequent to, their reopenings in mid-June. These loans have a 1.0% interest rate and a maturity date that was recently extended by legislation from May 2022 to May 2025. Such loans may be forgiven, either in whole or in part, depending on the amount of such proceeds that are used for certain eligible expenses, including primarily the payroll and health benefits of employees who would otherwise have been without jobs or health benefits. The Company believes that it will fully use such proceeds for eligible expenses in the allowed 24-week time period. There is no certainty, however, that any or all of such loans will be forgiven.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $34.0 million in cash and equivalents, $107.1 million in outstanding senior secured notes, and $5.6 million in outstanding unsecured loans obtained under the CARES Act. Similar to prior quarters and in response to the pandemic-related shutdowns that lasted from March 2020 through June 2020, the Company’s lenders have agreed to a debt amendment that waives its leverage ratio covenant for the period ending September 30, 2020.

(a) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company utilizes Adjusted Property EBITDA, a financial measure in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), as the measure of segment profit in assessing performance and allocating resources at the reportable segment level. Adjusted Property EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening expenses, impairment charges, asset write-offs, recoveries, gain (loss) from asset disposals, project development and acquisition costs, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and corporate-related costs and expenses that are not allocated to each property. The Company also utilizes Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), which is defined as Adjusted Property EBITDA net of corporate-related costs and expenses.

Although Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP, the Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity. The Company utilizes this metric or measure internally to focus management on year-over-year changes in core operating performance, which it considers its ordinary, ongoing and customary operations and which it believes is useful information to investors. Accordingly, management excludes certain items when analyzing core operating performance, such as the items mentioned above, that management believes are not reflective of ordinary, ongoing and customary operations. A version of Adjusted EBITDA (known as Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the indenture governing the Company’s senior secured notes) is also used to determine compliance with certain covenants.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is presented below. However, you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure for determining our operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that, in the future, we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.





FULL HOUSE RESORTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Casino $ 31,910 $ 30,644 $ 63,616 $ 87,392 Food and beverage 5,612 9,262 14,596 26,783 Hotel 2,511 3,077 5,204 8,843 Other operations, including online/mobile sports operations 1,923 1,276 3,904 3,398 Total revenues 41,956 44,259 87,320 126,416 Operating costs and expenses Casino 10,125 12,188 23,886 35,565 Food and beverage 5,234 10,154 14,453 28,972 Hotel 1,113 2,522 2,663 7,321 Other operations 564 1,189 1,441 3,030 Selling, general and administrative 12,555 12,485 35,332 38,172 Project development costs 108 228 423 503 Depreciation and amortization 1,848 2,089 5,868 6,263 Loss on disposal of assets, net — 10 439 5 31,547 40,865 84,505 119,831 Operating income 10,409 3,394 2,815 6,585 Other (expense) income, net Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (2,391 ) (2,428 ) (7,329 ) (8,062 ) Adjustment to fair value of warrants (403 ) (262 ) 1,159 (161 ) (2,794 ) (2,690 ) (6,170 ) (8,223 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 7,615 704 (3,355 ) (1,638 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (93 ) (234 ) (2 ) 51 Net income (loss) $ 7,708 $ 938 $ (3,353 ) $ (1,689 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ 0.03 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ 0.03 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.06 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 27,106 26,980 27,087 26,963 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 27,464 27,501 27,220 26,963



Full House Resorts, Inc.

Supplemental Information

Segment Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA

(In Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel $ 19,966 $ 18,066 $ 44,181 $ 56,238 Rising Star Casino Resort(1) 9,967 11,735 20,225 34,202 Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel(1) 7,910 8,114 14,607 21,431 Northern Nevada Casinos 4,113 6,344 8,307 14,545 $ 41,956 $ 44,259 $ 87,320 $ 126,416 Adjusted Property EBITDA(2) and Adjusted EBITDA Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel $ 6,495 $ 3,009 $ 9,526 $ 10,448 Rising Star Casino Resort(1) 2,436 156 348 1,163 Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel(1) 3,393 1,582 2,798 3,074 Northern Nevada Casinos 1,032 2,108 79 2,516 Adjusted Property EBITDA 13,356 6,855 12,751 17,201 Corporate (870 ) (1,064 ) (2,899 ) (3,582 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,486 $ 5,791 $ 9,852 $ 13,619

(1) Includes amounts related to the property’s contracted sports revenue in 2020.

(2) The Company utilizes Adjusted Property EBITDA as the measure of segment operating profit in assessing performance and allocating resources at the reportable segment level.





Full House Resorts, Inc.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 7,708 $ 938 $ (3,353 ) $ (1,689 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (93 ) (234 ) (2 ) 51 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 2,391 2,428 7,329 8,062 Adjustment to fair value of warrants 403 262 (1,159 ) 161 Operating income 10,409 3,394 2,815 6,585 Project development costs 108 228 423 503 Depreciation and amortization 1,848 2,089 5,868 6,263 Loss on disposal of assets, net — 10 439 5 Stock-based compensation 121 70 307 263 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,486 $ 5,791 $ 9,852 $ 13,619



Full House Resorts, Inc.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Adjusted Property Operating Depreciation Project Stock- EBITDA and Income and Development Based Adjusted (Loss) Amortization Costs Compensation EBITDA Casino properties Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel $ 5,793 $ 702 $ — $ — $ 6,495 Rising Star Casino Resort(1) 1,817 619 — — 2,436 Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel(1) 3,048 345 — — 3,393 Northern Nevada Casinos 888 144 — — 1,032 11,546 1,810 — — 13,356 Other operations Corporate (1,137 ) 38 108 121 (870 ) $ 10,409 $ 1,848 $ 108 $ 121 $ 12,486





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Adjusted Property Operating Depreciation Loss on Project Stock- EBITDA and Income and Disposal Development Based Adjusted (Loss) Amortization of Assets Costs Compensation EBITDA Casino properties Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel $ 2,119 $ 883 $ 7 $ — $ — $ 3,009 Rising Star Casino Resort (445 ) 601 — — — 156 Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel 1,156 423 3 — — 1,582 Northern Nevada Casinos 1,964 144 — — — 2,108 4,794 2,051 10 — — 6,855 Other operations Corporate (1,400 ) 38 — 228 70 (1,064 ) $ 3,394 $ 2,089 $ 10 $ 228 $ 70 $ 5,791

(1) Includes amounts related to the property’s contracted sports revenue.





Full House Resorts, Inc.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands, Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Adjusted Property Operating Depreciation Loss on Project Stock- EBITDA and Income and Disposal Development Based Adjusted (Loss) Amortization of Assets Costs Compensation EBITDA Casino properties Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel $ 7,180 $ 2,346 $ — $ — $ — $ 9,526 Rising Star Casino Resort(1) (1,509 ) 1,857 — — — 348 Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel(1) 1,685 1,109 4 — — 2,798 Northern Nevada Casinos (797 ) 441 435 — — 79 6,559 5,753 439 — — 12,751 Other operations Corporate (3,744 ) 115 — 423 307 (2,899 ) $ 2,815 $ 5,868 $ 439 $ 423 $ 307 $ 9,852





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Adjusted Property Operating Depreciation Loss on Project Stock- EBITDA and Income and Disposal Development Based Adjusted (Loss) Amortization of Assets Costs Compensation EBITDA Casino properties Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel $ 7,844 $ 2,599 $ 5 $ — $ — $ 10,448 Rising Star Casino Resort (637 ) 1,800 — — — 1,163 Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel 1,770 1,304 — — — 3,074 Northern Nevada Casinos 2,070 446 — — — 2,516 11,047 6,149 5 — — 17,201 Other operations Corporate (4,462 ) 114 — 503 263 (3,582 ) $ 6,585 $ 6,263 $ 5 $ 503 $ 263 $ 13,619

(1) Includes amounts related to the property’s contracted sports revenue.

