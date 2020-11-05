  • Q1 2021 Recurring & Other Revenue of $134.9 million, up 11% year-over-year
  • Q1 2021 Total Revenue of $135.8 million, up 7% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended September 30, 2020.

“Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are off to a strong start in fiscal 2021, with 11% growth in recurring & other revenue and 7% total revenue growth. Our sales team continues to perform well and gain momentum during the busy Fall selling season, and we continue to be pleased with the velocity we’re seeing within our product suite, as we focus on being the most modern HCM platform.  At our virtual Elevate Client Conference in September we announced the addition of Premium Video, which will give clients the ability to record, upload and embed videos across our HCM product suite. The launch of Premium Video will increase our PEPY from $400 to $420 and we remain confident and committed to reaching our target PEPY of $500 by both further expanding our product suite and adding features and functionalities to existing products,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

  • Total revenue was $135.8 million, an increase of 7% from the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Recurring & other revenue was $134.9 million, representing 99% of total revenue and an increase of 11% from the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Operating Income:

  • GAAP operating income was $3.4 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $21.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net Income:

  • GAAP net income was $12.5 million or $0.22 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 based on 56.1 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA:

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $30.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

  • Cash, cash equivalents and invested corporate cash totaled $242.7 million as of the end of the quarter.
     
  • $100 million outstanding at the end of the quarter under our credit facility.
     
  • Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was ($1.6) million compared to $8.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables.  An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 5, 2020, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 as indicated below.

Second Quarter 2021:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $141.0 million to $145.0 million, which represents approximately 7% - 10% growth over fiscal 2020 second quarter revenue.

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $26.5 million to $29.5 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items, the valuation allowance release, excess tax benefit related to employee stock-based compensation payments and the impact of tax reform. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and acquisition-related costs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals.  Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on the U.S. economy, including reductions in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on Paylocity’s employees and clients and Paylocity’s ability to provide services to its clients and respond to their needs; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; Paylocity’s ability to sell new products and retain subscriptions for its existing products to its new and existing clients; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; difficulties in forecasting Paylocity’s tax position; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets, including the potential repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act; continued acceptance of SaaS as an effective method for delivery of payroll and HCM solutions; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or the unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 7, 2020.  Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC.  These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events, including events relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its severity, duration and ultimate impact, may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)

        
  June 30,  September 30,  
     2020    2020 
Assets       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,851 $ 221,514 
Corporate investments   34,556   18,554 
Accounts receivable, net   4,923   4,672 
Deferred contract costs   32,332   34,124 
Prepaid expenses and other   13,188   15,202 
Total current assets before funds held for clients   335,850   294,066 
Funds held for clients   1,327,304   1,378,975 
Total current assets   1,663,154   1,673,041 
Capitalized internal-use software, net   36,501   39,231 
Property and equipment, net   66,737   66,068 
Operating lease right-of-use assets   48,658   47,080 
Intangible assets, net   13,360   12,516 
Goodwill   21,655   21,655 
Long-term deferred contract costs   125,711   134,328 
Long-term prepaid expenses and other   4,917   5,016 
Deferred income tax assets   4,955   5,916 
Total assets $ 1,985,648 $ 2,004,851 
        
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable $ 1,755 $ 3,209 
Accrued expenses   79,881   62,343 
Total current liabilities before client fund obligations   81,636   65,552 
Client fund obligations   1,327,304   1,378,975 
Total current liabilities   1,408,940   1,444,527 
Long-term debt   100,000   100,000 
Long-term operating lease liabilities   73,299   71,460 
Other long-term liabilities   1,747   1,676 
Deferred income tax liabilities   8,754   368 
Total liabilities $ 1,592,740 $ 1,618,031 
Stockholders’ equity:       
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 $ — $ — 
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020; 53,792 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 54,223 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020   54   54 
Additional paid-in capital   227,907   209,582 
Retained earnings   164,272   176,732 
Accumulated other comprehensive income   675   452 
Total stockholders’ equity $ 392,908 $ 386,820 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,985,648 $ 2,004,851 

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income 
(in thousands, except per share data)

        
  Three Months Ended  
  September 30,  
     2019     2020  
Revenues:       
Recurring and other revenue $ 121,873  $ 134,875  
Interest income on funds held for clients   4,847    919  
Total revenues   126,720    135,794  
Cost of revenues   42,630    49,380  
Gross profit   84,090    86,414  
Operating expenses:       
Sales and marketing   36,957    37,674  
Research and development   14,394    18,647  
General and administrative   26,739    26,644  
Total operating expenses   78,090    82,965  
Operating income   6,000    3,449  
Other income (expense)   474    (257) 
Income before income taxes   6,474    3,192  
Income tax benefit   (7,432)   (9,268) 
Net income $ 13,906  $ 12,460  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax       
Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax   4    (223) 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   4    (223) 
Comprehensive income $ 13,910  $ 12,237  
        
Net income per share:       
Basic $ 0.26  $ 0.23  
Diluted $ 0.25  $ 0.22  
        
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:       
Basic   53,287    54,015  
Diluted   55,713    56,050  

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three months ended September 30 are included in the above line items:

 

 		  

Three Months Ended 
September 30,		 
  2019  2020 
Cost of revenues $1,732 $2,403 
Sales and marketing  4,344  4,348 
Research and development  1,800  2,851 
General and administrative  6,153  7,135 
Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $14,029 $16,737 

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

        
  Three Months Ended  
  September 30,  
  2019  2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income $ 13,906  $ 12,460  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:       
Stock-based compensation expense   12,062    14,277  
Depreciation and amortization expense   8,933    10,235  
Deferred income tax benefit   (7,431)   (9,268) 
Provision for credit losses   —    56  
Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities   (485)   133  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   33    37  
Loss on disposal of equipment   85    31  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable   452    195  
Deferred contract costs   (9,987)   (10,409) 
Prepaid expenses and other   (89)   (2,144) 
Accounts payable   39    1,611  
Accrued expenses and other   (9,253)   (18,781) 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   8,265    (1,567) 
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other   (63,621)   —  
Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities   45,154    37,493  
Capitalized internal-use software costs   (6,714)   (7,884) 
Purchases of property and equipment   (8,033)   (2,045) 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (33,214)   27,564  
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Net change in client fund obligations   (239,942)   51,671  
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards   (24,749)   (33,402) 
Payment of debt issuance costs   (669)   (9) 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (265,360)   18,260  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents   (290,309)   44,257  
Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period   1,426,143    1,492,133  
Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 1,135,834  $ 1,536,390  
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities       
Purchase of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 1,249  $ 1,479  
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information       
Cash paid for interest $ —  $ 311  
Cash paid (refunds received) for income taxes $ 11  $ (119) 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,529  $ 221,514  
Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents   1,035,305    1,314,876  
Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 1,135,834  $ 1,536,390  


Paylocity Holding Corporation 
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures 
(In thousands except per share data) 
      
 Three months
Ended September 30,		  
  2019   2020   
Reconciliation from gross profit to adjusted gross profit:     
Gross profit$84,090  $86,414   
Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 4,457   5,386   
Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 1,732   2,403   
Adjusted gross profit$90,279   $94,203   
      
 Three months
Ended September 30,		  
  2019   2020   
Reconciliation from operating income to non-GAAP operating income:     
Operating income$6,000  $3,449   
Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 14,029   16,737   
Amortization of acquired intangibles 563   844   
Other items (1) 956   360   
Non-GAAP operating income$21,548  $21,390   
      
 Three months
Ended September 30,		  
  2019   2020   
Reconciliation from net income to non-GAAP net income:     
Net income$13,906  $12,460   
Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 14,029   16,737   
Amortization of acquired intangibles 563   844   
Other items (1) 956   360   
Income tax effect on adjustments (3) (9,128)  (9,200)  
Non-GAAP net income$20,326   $21,201   
      
 Three months
Ended September 30,		  
  2019   2020   
Calculation of non-GAAP net income per share:     
Non-GAAP net income$20,326  $21,201   
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 55,713   56,050   
Non-GAAP net income per share$0.36  $0.38   
      
 Three months
Ended September 30,		  
  2019   2020   
Reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA:     
Net income$13,906  $12,460   
Interest expense 85   340   
Income tax benefit (7,432)  (9,268)  
Depreciation and amortization expense 8,933   10,235   
EBITDA 15,492  - 13,767   
Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 14,029   16,737   
Other items (1) 956   360   
Adjusted EBITDA$30,477   $30,864   
      
 Three months
Ended September 30,		  
  2019   2020   
Reconciliation of non-GAAP Sales and Marketing:     
Sales and Marketing$36,957  $37,674   
Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 4,344   4,348   
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing$32,613   $33,326   
      
 Three months
Ended September 30,		  
  2019   2020   
Reconciliation of non-GAAP Total Research and Development:     
Research and Development$14,394  $18,647   
Capitalized internal-use software costs 6,714   7,884   
Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 1,800   2,851   
Other items (2) -   155   
Non-GAAP Total Research and Development$19,308   $23,525   
      
 Three months
Ended September 30,		  
  2019   2020   
Reconciliation of non-GAAP General and Administrative:     
General and Administrative$26,739  $26,644   
Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 6,153   7,135   
Amortization of acquired intangibles 563   844   
Other items (1) 956   205   
Non-GAAP General and Administrative$19,067  $18,460   
      
      
(1)  Represents nonrecurring costs including acquisition-related and lease exit costs. 
      
(2)  Represents certain nonrecurring acquisition-related costs. 
      
(3) Income tax effect on adjustments: Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to
stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock release and option exercises,
amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related costs and lease exit costs.		 
      


