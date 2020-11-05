CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming virtual investor conferences in November:



Presentation :

Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

1x1 Investor Meetings :

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17 – Thursday, November 19, 2020

SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

A live audio webcast of the Credit Suisse presentation will be available on the News and Events section of iTeos’ investor website at https://investors.iteostherapeutics.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of the tumor microenvironment and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with an aim to improve the clinical benefit of oncology therapies. The innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed to build on prior learnings in the field to have differentiated pharmacological and clinical profiles. The most advanced product candidate, EOS-850, is designed as a highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A 2A receptor, in the adenosine pathway, a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment across a broad range of tumors. EOS-850 is being investigated in an open-label multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors and encouraging preliminary single-agent activity was observed in the dose escalation portion of the trial. The lead antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is an antagonist of TIGIT, or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, a checkpoint that has a role in both inhibitory and stimulatory pathways in the immune system. EOS-448 was also selected to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or FcγR, and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC, activity. An open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EOS-448 was initiated in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

